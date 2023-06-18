UEFA President Eferin rejects threat to European football from spendthrift Saudis





European football should not be afraid of an exodus of players to Saudi clubs, UEFA President Aleksander Eferin said on Sunday, suggesting the country was making a mistake by investing in stars at the end of their careers. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have taken hundreds of millions of dollars to join Saudi clubs this year and similar offers have been made for Lionel Messi and Luka Modri. They have combined to win every Ballon d’Or awarded since 2008 and all are at least 35 years old. Other players are expected to follow after the effective nationalization of four top Saudi clubs this month when they gained majority control through the Public Investment Fund sovereign operation chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. eferin was asked by Dutch broadcaster NOS if he was afraid of an exodus of players, and replied emphatically: No, no, no. I think it’s mainly a mistake for Saudi football, the UEFA president said in an interview broadcast on Sunday. Why is this a problem for them? Because they should invest in academies, they should bring in coaches and they should develop their own players. The system of buying players who nearly ended their careers is not the system that develops football, he said. It was a similar mistake in China when they all brought in late-career players. Didier Drogba was the Chinese league’s star signing in 2012 as clubs bought Europe-based strikers there like Nicolas Anelka and Frdric Kanout. The Chinese league and the men’s national team made little progress at international level in the years that followed. Tell me a player who is top, top age and who starts his career and went to play in Saudi Arabia? eferin asked during the interview on the sidelines of the Nations League final mini-tournament held in the Netherlands. But it’s not just a question of money. Players want to win the best competitions. And the best competition is in Europe, said the UEFA leader. The first wave of superstars targeted by Saudi Arabia all won multiple Champions League titles in Europe. Messi won his first World Cup title with Argentina last year and joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, while Modri ​​looks set to stay at Real Madrid for one more season. We haven’t lost them, Eferin said when asked if European football has lost its main attractions. They still play football. At the end of their career, some players go somewhere to make money. Saudi Arabia already have a place in the Champions League, with Newcastle qualifying with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League in the clubs’ first full season 80 per cent owned by PIF. Newcastle join other big-spending public clubs in building 32 teams next season, Qatar’s Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, backed by new title-holders Abu Dhabi. PSG president Nasser al-Khelafii is a close ally of Eferin as a member of UEFA’s executive committee and is also chairman of Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group, which is one of the company’s biggest clients. UEFA for the TV rights.

