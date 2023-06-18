PM hails Kutch residents for resisting Cyclone Biparjoy





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio program on Sunday, hailed the people of Kutch for meeting Cyclone Biparjoy with strength, courage and collective preparedness, despite causing extensive infrastructure damage. The people of Kutch will be celebrating their Ashadhi Beej New Year in the next two days. It is also a coincidence that Ashadhi Beej is considered the start of the monsoon, he said. The Prime Minister said he has been visiting Kutch for years and had the opportunity (as a Gujarat CM) to serve the people there. He said he knew the courage of the people of Kutch, their will and their way of life. Also read: Farmers in Gujarat see Cyclone Biparjoy as a blessing in disguise People will overcome the devastation unleashed by the cyclone, Modi expressed confidence as they did after the massive earthquake that hit the place two decades ago led people to believe that he would be difficult for Kutch to get up. But, the same district is one of the fastest growing districts in the country, the prime minister said. He told radio listeners that he decided to hold the 102nd episode of Maan Ki Baat earlier than planned because he would be busy in America. ..So I thought what better than people’s blessing to give me energy, he said. Adopt the Miyawaki method

India is rapidly adopting the Miyawaki method to make the land green and fertile, Modi said, indicating the country’s commitment to sustainable growth. The Prime Minister gave the latest example of a teacher, Rafi Ramnath who he said changed the entire landscape of his region of Kerala through this technique. He established a medicinal plant garden, which has now become a biodiversity area called Vidyavanam, where he planted 115 varieties of 450 plants with the help of his students, the prime minister said. It has become an attraction for people visiting Vidyavanam, Modi’s listeners informed. This method of growing jungles even in cities has become popular in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, Modi said. Also read: Mann Ki Baat is a reflection of our civilizational philosophy: Vice President of India eradicate tuberculosis

He also said that India has set a target to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 with the help of Ni-kshay Mitra. According to Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9.55 lakh out of the 9.69 lakh consenting TB patients across the country have been adopted by them until March 9 of this year. Rat Yatra

According to PM, Lord Jagannaths rath yatra in Odishas Puri is a wonder in itself as it showcases the true spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. My fellow countrymen, the historic Rath Yatra on June 20 carries a unique identity across the world and is celebrated with fanfare across the country, Modi said. SHARE Copy link

