GOP presidential candidates slam Trump: ‘He’s a petulant kid’





Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses supporters as he formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for President on June 07, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Several Republican 2024 presidential candidates slammed Donald Trump on Sunday as the former president faces 37 federal charges for allegedly hoarding documents after leaving the White House.

Trump blasted his critics, including members of his former staff following his indictment, calling his former attorney general Bill Barr a “gutless pig” and his former chief of staff John Kelly “weak” with a “VERY small ” brain. ‘”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who announced his candidacy for president earlier this month, said Trump’s comments suggest he is the “worst manager in the history of the American presidency. “.

“He’s an irritable kid when someone disagrees with him,” Christie told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence said it was “premature” to say whether or not he would pardon Trump if convicted. Pence said Wednesday he couldn’t defend the criminal allegations against Trump, but added Sunday he didn’t know why many Republicans assumed he would be found guilty.

“All we know is what the president was charged with in the indictment,” Pence told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “It’s sad for me that we are now in this moment.”

Pence questioned Trump’s commitment to conservative principles, saying he is “straying” from his position on abortion and his position on the national debt is “identical” to that of President Joe Biden.

He added that he had hoped Trump would “come back” to accepting the 2020 election results, which Trump has repeatedly claimed were stolen.

“No one who places himself above the Constitution should ever be President of the United States,” Pence said.

Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas who is also running for president, said he doubts Trump’s ability to forgive himself if reelected.

“I doubt it. I don’t think it was the intention of the Constitution to give the president the power of pardon,” Hutchinson said on ABC’s “This Week,” adding later that while a self-pardon would be “inappropriate” and “unseemly” is “exactly what (Trump) would intend if elected president”.

Hutchinson also said he would not accept the Republican National Committee’s pledge to endorse the eventual GOP presidential nominee as a condition of participating at the debate stage.

“I’m not going to support just like other voters are not going to support someone for president who’s under indictment who’s potentially convicted at this time,” the Arkansas Republican said.

But Trump had a supporter on Sunday in Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who said the former president should be pardoned if found guilty. The biopharmaceutical entrepreneur called for the dismantling of institutions such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to so-called “political views”.

The agency is “a formula for corruption,” Ramaswamy said on “Fox News Sunday,” for allegedly threatening Martin Luther King Jr. during his civil rights era or “prosecuting political conservatives” like Trump.

“It’s about standing up for principles rather than politics,” he said.

