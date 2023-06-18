Turkey’s opposition eyes local elections after losing to Erdogan

Supporters surround Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party of Turkey, right, in Ankara. (AP)

As after almost all failures, opposition parties in Turkey have already started blaming each other for the defeat they suffered in last month’s general elections.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of a coalition of opposition parties, said it was my duty to lead the ship to a safe port, but he did not explain why he could not do so in recent elections. In fact, he lost all 10 elections he participated in. Political analysts point out that, in a country where democracy is well digested, political leaders should step down if they fail in one or two successive elections. Despite this and despite pressure from the hierarchy of his party, Kilicdaroglu seems determined to continue his fight.

In the first round of the May 14 presidential election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the leading candidate, but with less than half a percent of the vote. In the second round Erdogan of the ruling Justice and Development Party won 52.14% of the vote against opposition leader Kilicdaroglu 47.86.

So far, there are three presidential candidates from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, known as the CHP. One is Kilicdaroglu. The second is Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, who conquered this position by digging the ground with his fingers. The third is Ozgur Ozel, a young and ambitious party member. He publicly announced that he would not shy away from assuming his responsibilities, adding that he would also not shy away from making sacrifices, which means he will only run for president if Kilicdaroglu backs him.

There is a feeling in Turkish opposition party circles that a radical change has become necessary. So far, only Imamoglu has produced a structured report and highlighted specific areas where the coalition of opposition parties has failed. This report has highlighted many failures. First, he said the main opposition party, the CHP, and its allies could not turn the latest elections into a referendum for or against Erdogan. Second, Erdogan turned the elections into a choice whether the electorate should vote for stability or chaos and the opposition parties watched this from a distance as spectators. Third, the campaign became an effort to make Kilicdaroglu a presidential candidate, rather than win the election. Finally, the opposition parties could not explain to the electorate that continuing with Erdogan would mean further impoverishment of the Turkish people.

Last Wednesday, Kilicdaroglu and Imamoglu held a two-hour meeting on the outskirts of Ankara. People close to Imamoglu have stressed that sweeping changes are needed in the party, while Kilicdaroglu believes that the election of a new president should be postponed until after local elections to be held next year. This means that Kilicdaroglu is not ready to leave the party leadership before at least. Other participants commented that a positive atmosphere dominated the meeting.

There are two opportunities that volunteer members of the CHP would like to seize to take command of the party. One of them is the general party congress. The regular biennial CHP General Congress was scheduled to be held last year, but has been postponed to this year. Preparatory meetings should be held at village or neighborhood level, followed by district and then provincial level.

The second concerns local elections. This requires at least three months to organize. Municipal elections should be held on March 31, 2024, if no decision is made to change the date. Therefore, parties will have to hold their intra-party elections months in advance so that new administrations can launch their campaigns.

Opinions are divided as to whether the general congress of the CHP should be held before or after the local elections. If it takes place before then, Kilicdaroglu might not win re-election, which means his dream of steering the ship to a safe harbor might not materialize.

Kilicdaroglu publicly declares that he is not opposed to the candidature of any member of the party, but that a bad choice should not allow the CHP to lose a big metropolis like Istanbul. The most important thing is to avoid a fight within the party, because such a division can cause a split.

Ozel, the chairman of the CHPs parliamentary group, clarified his position by emphasizing that he would definitively support any candidate nominated by Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu would not want to make a decision that could harm the political party he has led for 13 years. However, human beings have their choices. In a democratic environment, people also make mistakes. Therefore, the right path will again be found by intensifying the dialogue.

Another important factor that needs to be considered is the case of Meral Akseners IYI Parti. In recent parliamentary elections, this party won 9.69% of the vote and 44 seats in parliament. The party erred in withdrawing for three days from the six-party opposition coalition. This reckless decision caused unease within the party and must have produced a substantial loss of support among the electorate.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that in the Turkish elections, whoever wins Istanbul will also get Turkey. Presumably he will do everything he can to make sure he doesn’t lose Istanbul in the next local elections.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.

Twitter: @yakis_yasar

