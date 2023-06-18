Politics
Narendra Modi Yoga Day: Make yoga part of your daily routine: PM Modi to the people
Even on social media, there is huge enthusiasm for Yoga Day, he noted.
In his radio program “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi noted: “June 21 is also approaching. This time too, people from every nook and corner of the world are eagerly awaiting the International Day of Yoga. This year the theme of Yoga Day is – ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the well-being of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. It expresses the spirit of yoga, which unites and brings everyone together.”
As always, this time also yoga-related programs will be organized in all corners of the country, he said.
“I urge you all to embrace yoga in your life, to make it part of your daily routine. If you are still not connected to yoga, then June 21st is a great opportunity for that resolution. you don’t need a lot of frills in yoga anyway. See when you join yoga what a big change will happen in your life,” he said.
On his show, Modi also pointed out that the historic Rath Yatra will be held the day after tomorrow. “Rath Yatra carries a unique identity across the world. The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was released to great fanfare in different states of the country. The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is a wonder in itself. When I was in Gujarat, I used the opportunity to attend the great Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad,” he said. The way people from all over the country, from all societies, from all classes present themselves in these Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself, he said.
Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of “Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat,” he added.
“My best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion. I pray that Lord Jagannath blesses all the people of the country with good health, happiness and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.
While discussing the festivals related to Indian tradition and culture, Modi said he must also mention the interesting events held in the Raj Bhavans of the country.
“Now the Raj Bhavans of the country are identified with social and development work. Today our Raj Bhavans are becoming the standard bearers of the India TB free countryside and countryside related to organic farming. In the past, whether in Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Maharashtra, Sikkim, the enthusiasm with which different Raj Bhavans have celebrated their founding days is an example in itself,” he said.
It is a wonderful initiative that reinforces the spirit of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat,” Modi added.
During the show, Modi also said that many people say that as Prime Minister he has done some good job or some other great job.
“Many listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ praise their letters. Some say that a particular task has been accomplished; others refer to a job well done; some express that a certain job has been done in a much better way. But when I see the efforts of the common man of India, the hard work, the willpower, I myself am moved,” the Prime Minister said.
Whether it is the highest goal, whether it is the toughest challenge, the collective power of the Indian people, collective power, provides a solution to every challenge, he asserted.
Noting that Cyclone Biparjoy caused a lot of destruction in Kutch, Modi said the courage and preparedness with which the people of Kutch fought against such a dangerous cyclone is also unprecedented.
In just a few days, people of Kutch will also be celebrating their New Year – Ashadhi Beej, he noted.
Modi said it is also a coincidence that Ashadhi Beej is considered a symbol of the onset of rains in Kutch.
“I have been going to Kutch for many years…I also had a chance to serve the people there…and that is how I know very well the zest and courage of the people of Kutch. Kutch was once considered to be a place that could never recover from the devastating earthquake two decades ago. Today, the same district is one of the fastest growing districts in the country,” did he declare.
“I am sure the people of Kutch will quickly emerge from the devastation caused by Cyclone Biparjoy,” he said.
No one has control over natural disasters, but the disaster management strength that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today, he said.
“There is an important means of combating natural calamities, namely nature conservation. These days, during the monsoon, our responsibility in this direction increases in many ways. That is why today the country is deploying collective efforts through campaigns like ‘Catch the Rain,'” he said.
Pointing out that in last month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, start-ups associated with water conservation were discussed, Modi said that this time too, he learned from letters that many people do their best to save every drop of water. .
He also talked about a certain Tulsiram Yadav from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh.
“You also know that there have always been difficulties regarding water in the Banda and Bundelkhand regions. To overcome this challenge, Tulsiram ji built more than 40 ponds in the region, taking the villagers with him. Tulsiram ji made the basis of his campaign – water from farms to farms, water from villages to villages,” he said.
Today, the result of his hard work is that the groundwater level in his village is improving, Modi said.
Similarly, in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, people have collectively revived an extinct river, he said.
|
