PM Modi to tour US instead of resolving crisis in Manipur: Uddhav

Bombay: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chairman Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his planned visit to the United States and questioned why he was traveling abroad instead of Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit northeast state.

Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata party-led central government to implement the Code Uniform Civilian (UCC) in the country.

“Part of our country is in the throes of violence and Modi has not been there or taken action to resolve the crisis, but is going to America,” Thackeray said.

The Prime Minister will pay a state visit to the United States and Egypt from June 20-25.

Thackeray alleged that there had been allegations that Prime Minister Modi had stopped the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“So Modi should stop the violence in Manipur and restore peace then we will believe these claims,” he added.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence between members of the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that erupted more than a month ago.

The former CM said he will travel to Patna on June 23 for the meeting of non-BJP parties.

“It’s not the opposition parties that meet there, but the nationalist parties, who love their country and want to protect its independence and democracy,” he said.

He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited him at ‘Matoshree’ (Thackeray’s personal residence) and invited him to the meeting.

“Before, only BJP leaders used to visit ‘Matoshree’, but now all parties except BJP have realized the importance of Shiv Sena. All parties who love the country should visit ‘Matoshree’. unite to stop the BJP,” he said.

Thackeray also asked why elections were not held in Kashmir despite the repeal of Article 370 years ago.

“So many years have passed since the repeal of Article 370, but why are the elections not held and why are Hindus not safe there,” he asked.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed on August 5, 2019, and the former state was divided into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Thackeray challenged the BJP to bring in the UCC.

He wondered if he can’t implement the ban on cow slaughter nationwide, how can the UCC be implemented.

The Law Commission recently said it had decided to re-examine the need for a UCC and seek input from stakeholders, including members of public and religious organizations.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for seeking his comment on the removal of chapters on late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and RSS founder KB Hedgewar from Karnataka textbooks, Thackeray referred to the recent publicity of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and said that Fadnavis’ condition is such that he can neither tolerate the insult given to him nor complain about it either.

A recently published newspaper ad projected CM Shinde to be more popular in the state than his deputy Fadnavis.

Referring to the Karnataka textbook line, he said that many members of the textbook council had quit saying that the textbooks given to the students were not the ones they had approved, he said. declared.

He said June 20 would be observed as ‘World Traitors Day’, a reference to the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, and said their ‘betrayal’ should not be forgotten.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde and 39 other party MPs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and overthrew the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde later became Chief Minister with the backing of the BJP and the Election Commission of India later bestowed his faction with the original party name and “bow and arrow” symbol, while the Thackeray group was called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery).

Speaking of which, Thackeray said that the real Shiv Sena belongs to him.

“You can rob MPs and MPs, but not trusted and loyal supporters. Shiv Sena has shown people that he can handle administration effectively. I took the post of chief minister as a challenge and today when I meet people they tell me that they consider me a member of the family,” he said.

If the country is to be stable, must the government be unstable, he asked.

“The Alliance governments were well run, but under the current majority government the country has become unstable,” Thackeray said.

No one can be bigger than the nation, he said and criticized CM Shinde for saying “this is Modi’s India”.

The BJP is on the path of Hitler and our job is to take inspiration from the revolutionaries, he said.

Regarding the controversy over the dialogues of the recently released Ramayana-based film “Adipurush”, Thackeray said that Bajrang Bali set fire to the BJP’s seat of power in Karnataka.

“I want to thank the people of Karnataka for standing up to these Bahubalis,” he said.

The Congress won last month’s Karnataka Assembly elections by defeating the BJP, which ruled the state. During the election campaign in that state, Prime Minister Modi had urged residents to say “Jai Bajrangbali” when voting to “punish” Congress for its “culture of abuse”.

Earlier, party leader Aaditya Thackeray called on the Sena Workers (UBT) to pledge to defeat the Shiv Sena rebels from the panchayat level to the Lok Sabha.

Party spokesman Sanjay Raut urged the cadres to work alone for the party’s victory.

He called Eknath Shinde and his party leaders “tiger-skinned wolves”.