Mike Pence avoids wondering if he would forgive Donald Trump





Former Vice President Mike Pence declined to answer on Sunday whether he would forgive Donald Trump if elected president in 2024.

Trump, who has remained the favorite to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination for president since launching his re-election campaign last November, faces 37 federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents he took with him. when he left the White House in January 2021 In its investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the former president took the sensitive documents to Mar-a-Lago, his private residence in Florida, and had hampered government efforts to return the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Trump, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday and maintained his innocence throughout the DOJ investigation.

During his appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Pence, who is also running for president in 2024 and served as Trump’s vice president, was asked by host Chuck Todd if he was commander-in-chief, whether he would forgive Trump if convicted.

“Well, I just think the question is premature,” the former vice president said. “I mean, honestly, Chuck, I’ve pardoned people who have been convicted of a crime.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence (left) is seen March 31 in Washington, DC Former President Donald Trump speaks June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Pence declined to answer Sunday whether he would forgive Donald Trump if elected president in 2024. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) / (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pence added, “Well, let me say first of all that I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary are presuming the president will be found guilty.”

“If you were President Biden, would you forgive him now?” Todd then asked the former vice president.

“I just think this whole thing is incredibly divisive for the country,” Pence replied. “And listen, I just think ultimately it’s sad for me that we’re now in this moment.”

WATCH: Former Vice President. @Mike_Pence dodges the question of whether he would forgive the former president. Trump if elected in 2024, calling it “premature”.

“I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary assume that [former] the president will be found guilty. pic.twitter.com/7P6o0xOKX6

— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 18, 2023

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday that Pence should have been more direct in his response to Todd.

“I believe GOP candidates should answer that question if asked. It’s a legitimate question, and voters deserve to know where the candidates stand on this question,” he said. “If a candidate is unwilling to answer the question, it raises questions about their commitment to delivering on campaign promises. It’s important that candidates take a stand on this issue and explain their reasoning.”

Agranoff continued, “The Constitution does not explicitly address this issue. Legal experts have differing views on the issue. Some argue that a self-pardon would violate the fundamental principle that no one should be a judge in his own case, while others think the president has the power to grant pardons.”

Meanwhile, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has publicly pledged to pardon Trump if elected president and called on all remaining candidates to do the same.

“Yesterday I challenged all presidential candidates of the United States to join me in standing up for the TRUTH. Pledge to pardon Trump for the politicized federal charges against him, or explain why not,” Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Yesterday I challenged every candidate for President of the United States to join me in standing up for the TRUTH. Pledge to pardon Trump for the politicized federal charges against him, or explain why.

Public responses so far: DeSantis: No response. Christie: I can’t imagine I would remember that. pic.twitter.com/DlbAU0nB9B

— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 14, 2023

While speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina and a 2024 presidential candidate, was also asked if Trump could be pardoned if elected president.

“Well, I’m not going to deal with speculation, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Additionally, 2024 GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has publicly stated that she would be inclined to forgive Trump if elected, while former Arkansas Governor , Asa Hutchinson, strongly disagreed.

“If you’re running for president of the United States, you can’t dangle a pardon to get votes,” Hutchinson, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign in April, told CNN on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mike-pence-dodges-question-if-hed-pardon-donald-trump-1807504 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos