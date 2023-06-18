Angry Tory MPs will have their say on Boris Johnson despite No 10’s hopes of defusing civil war

Rishi Sunaks’ hopes of defusing a Tory civil war over the Privileges Committee report are set to be dashed on Monday when a string of Tory MPs make clear their intention to back Boris Johnson’s 90-day suspension.

Leveling Up secretary Michael Gove said on Sunday he planned to abstain on any vote on the motion to approve the committees’ report, which concluded the former prime minister repeatedly lied to parliament about Partygate.

Mr Goves’ comments, and the fact that a number of Tory MPs have also signaled their intention to abstain in what would be a free vote, suggest the government was trying to gun down Mr. Johnson and to block any attempt to portray him as a martyr. A Downing Street source insisted it was a free vote.

However, a number of Tory backbenchers made it clear they wanted to vote in favor of the report, to let voters know their disapproval of Mr Johnson’s conduct.

A senior Tory MP who is considering backing the report said I his colleagues are unlikely to give in to what he called Boris bullying the former prime minister’s supporters who warned last week that any MP who backs the report would face deselection battles in their constituency.

The leading Tory said Mr Johnsons supporters numbered only half a dozen, you can tell who they are, Mr This, Lady, in reference to the list of MPs who received Mr Johnson’s honors more earlier this month, including Sir Jacob Rees Mogg and Dame Priti Patel.

The MP added: No 10 would prefer people abstain as they want to move on and talk about the economy. But there’s a lot of exasperation around [about Mr Johnson].

There is a carefully coordinated exercise to try to make him look like a martyr. But at the end of the day, politics doesn’t breed courage, and we’ll see more people hiding than we’ll see people voting.

During a 90-minute Commons debate on the report, Labor privileges committee chairwoman Harriet Harman is expected to be scathing in her criticism of Mr Johnson’s conduct, including the way he has attacked his committee before the publication of his final report.

A number of Tory MPs could also come out in favor of the report’s findings and criticize its behavior.

The Speaker will then ask Members if they support the motion to approve the committee report. If no MPs, including from Mr Johnson’s camp, shout their opposition, triggering a split, the motion passes without a vote.

Mr Johnson, who himself will be absent from the Commons to celebrate his 59th birthday, is said to have told his allies not to oppose the report. The 90-day suspension will now only be indicative, the former prime minister having resigned as an MP.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis told GB News: If there is a vote I will vote to support the committee and the reason is that I have read the report.

Mr Gove told BBC1s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he planned to abstain because the decision to impose a 90-day sentence is not supported by the evidence the committee presented.

A Tory backbench MP echoed Mr Goves’ comments, saying I : I think some MPs are much more angry with [the Privileges Committee] that what they are willing to leave over 90 days is just ridiculous.

But another backbench MP said: There’s not much going on in the Commons tomorrow, so I expect it to be pretty quiet. Lots of abstentions and people staying on the sidelines. The party is desperate to draw a line under this.

However, Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the defense committee, said he had planned to abstain on any vote, but after hearing the views of listeners in an interview with LBC, he changed. Review: I’m moved by what I hear. I will now change my plans for tomorrow, I will change my plans and come back early and vote to support the Privileges Committee.

I’m happy to be persuaded by good people who listen to your show and expect high standards, and you’re right, if I can’t emulate those high standards, where do we go?