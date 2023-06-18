Bill Barr says the Donald Trump documents affair is entirely of his own making





William P. Barr, who served as attorney general under President Donald J. Trump, convicted his former boss on Sunday of reckless conduct that led to Mr. Trump being indicted for mishandling classified documents, saying the case was entirely of his own making. .

Mr. Barr, in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation, explained the seriousness of the charges against Mr. Trump. He described the actions of former presidents outlined in a 49-page indictment as damaging not only to the country, but also to the Republican Party and the conservative movement led by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Barr also attacked Mr. Trump’s character in extraordinary language, portraying him as a consummate narcissist and a fundamentally flawed person who would always put his own ego above all else. He added that he believed Mr. Trump lied to the Justice Department about the classified documents in his possession.

He is like a defiant 9-year-old who always pushes the glass to the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing so, Mr Barr said, adding that our country cannot be a therapy session for a trouble. man like that.

Mr. Trump, who is accused of illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing efforts to recover them after leaving office, is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. He pleaded not guilty last week.

Mr. Barr has become a vocal critic of the former president, but was once a strong advocate, including during the special counsel’s investigation into Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaigns’ ties to Russia, which Mr. Barr sought to discredit.

Mr. Trump has been the victim of unjust witch hunts in the past, Mr. Barr said on Sunday. But, he insisted, the charges in the documents case were very different.

It was a matter entirely of his own initiative, Mr. Barr said. He had no rights to these documents. The government tried for over a year, quietly and respectfully, to get them back, which was essential, and it shook them off. And he had no legal basis to keep them.

