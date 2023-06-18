Blinken in China: what you need to know





Antony J. Blinken met with the Chinese Foreign Minister for seven and a half hours in Beijing on Sunday, during the first visit by a US Secretary of State to China since 2018. Strained relations had delayed the trip by several months: Mr Blinken had intended to visit in February but postponed after the Pentagon announced that a Chinese surveillance balloon was drifting across the American continent. Blinken and other US officials expressed hope that the visit could usher in a more constructive diplomatic era. But China has maintained a confrontational stance in recent weeks, raising fears that meetings in Beijing could end up being more antagonistic than friendly.

Both sides bring a list of grievances and issues to discuss during two days of meetings that will likely be a critical indicator of China’s and the United States’ ability to mend the fences anytime soon.

Mr. Blinken began his first meeting in the afternoon, when he walked down a hallway at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse with Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, who was until a few months ago ambassador to Washington. They sat at long tables in a room with their delegations face to face, beginning their discussions without making opening remarks to reporters. The talks between Mr. Blinken and Mr. Qin lasted five and a half hours, an hour longer than expected. The two men and their aides then walked together and dined together for two hours, a State Department official said. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stricken with optimism tone on Twitter, recalling a meeting between top Chinese and US leaders last year when they pledged to seek to stabilize relations. I hope this meeting can help bring China-US relations back to what the two presidents agreed to in Bali, spokeswoman Hua Chunying wrote. The official Chinese summary of the meeting and published by state media was gloomier. Qin Gang claimed that US-China relations were at their lowest point since the start of normal diplomatic relations in 2019, according to the report. Qin also pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the biggest risk to China-US relations.

One line from the US summary read: The Secretary has made it clear that the United States will always uphold the interests and values ​​of the American people and work with our allies and partners to advance our vision of a free, open and respectful world. rules-based international order. What are the issues on the Blinkens List? US officials have stressed that restoring high-level diplomacy is their priority. They say the two sides must establish communication channels to defuse existing tensions that could escalate in a crisis, for example, a collision between ships or planes in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea. . Security issues are likely to weigh heavily. US officials are increasingly worried about close contact with the Chinese military in the seas around China. The United States is also closely watching Chinese efforts to establish military bases in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and it has warned China not to give lethal military aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine. .

Blinken plans to discuss with Chinese officials global issues where the two nations may have common interests, including climate change and global economic stability, said Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Asia’s top official. from the East to the State Department.

Mr. Blinken is also likely to ask China to release some US citizens who are detained, imprisoned or banned from leaving the country, and try to restart some people-to-people exchanges. These could include increasing the small number of journalist visas each country agreed to give each other early in the Biden administration before relations soured. U.S. officials also said they expected to talk with China about limiting the export of substances used to make fentanyl, a drug that has led to a deadly addiction problem in the U.S. and other countries. other countries. And the two countries could agree to allow more direct flights between them. The State Department official said after Mr. Blinken met with Mr. Qin on Sunday that the two sides had agreed to establish working groups on these and other issues. What will China probably say? China is expected to raise a litany of grievances reflecting Beijing’s view that the United States is a declining hegemon bent on clinging to power by containing China economically, militarily and diplomatically. Topping China’s list is Taiwan, a de facto independent island that Beijing claims as its own territory and which receives military aid from Washington.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has described Taiwan as being at the very heart of China’s core interests and accused the United States of backing pro-independence forces.

China is also likely to express frustration with US-led efforts to restrict Chinese access to advanced semiconductor chips and manufacturing equipment. The restrictions, which the United States says are necessary to prevent American technology from falling into the hands of the People’s Liberation Army, could set back China’s technological development for years. China sees the ban as an example of zero-sum competition pushing the two countries towards confrontation. Despite China’s rapid military buildup, Beijing is expected to accuse Washington of trying to provoke conflict by deepening security ties with regional powers such as Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and India. China says it ultimately wants the United States to treat it as a comparable power so it has a say on the world stage. Will Xi personally meet Blinken? Mr. Xi will likely meet Mr. Blinken. He met Mike Pompeo, the Trump administration’s second secretary of state, during Mr. Pompeo’s visit in 2018. But US and Chinese officials were still working out the final details of Mr. Blinkens’ schedule as of last week. , and there might not be confirmation of a meeting between the two until the last minute. It will all depend on how the meetings go on Sunday and early Monday.

However, the two men have already spoken. Mr. Blinken has met Mr. Xi several times, including in 2011 when he visited Beijing and Chengdu as national security adviser to then-vice-president Joe Biden and tasked with visiting China. to get to know Mr. Xi, his counterpart at the time. The State Department said in its minutes Sunday that Mr. Blinken invited Mr. Qin to Washington, and two agreed to schedule a visit. Viviane Wang contributed report.

