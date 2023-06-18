PM Modi’s visit to the United States: date, full schedule, events and agenda | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States is being hailed as a turning point in India-US relations that could see several pacts signed for better cooperation between sectors, including defense and critical technologies. Means PM has visited the United States six times since 2014 – meeting three presidents: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden – but this will be his first state visit, an honor reserved for America’s closest allies and friends. Day 1: Yoga in New York

The Prime Minister will reach New York on June 20 and is expected to be met by a group of American Indians at Andrews Air Force Base. On June 21, the Prime Minister will lead celebrations marking International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“The Prime Minister will pay homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi which now proudly adorns the North Lawn of the UN headquarters, where yoga will also be practiced,” said Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to the UN. The Prime Minister will then travel to Washington DC where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to host an intimate private dinner on the evening of June 21. This part of the route, however, has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Day 2: State Reception, Address to Congress and State Dinner

On June 22, Prime Minister Modi will be solemnly welcomed at the White House. More than a thousand people are expected at the event, including members of the Indian diaspora.

After the welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will hold a high-level dialogue with US President Joe Biden.

Along with the pomp and symbolism associated with a state visit, the two sides are cementing commitments between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden to pave the way for closer alignment between the two countries’ economic and technology ecosystems and removing barriers to building more resilient supply chains.

Following the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi will address a joint session of Congress on June 22 afternoon at the invitation of Congress leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and the Majority Leader in Senate Chuck Schumer.

Prime Minister Modi will be only the third world leader, outside of Israel, to deliver such a speech twice. He had addressed the US Congress in 2016 during the Obama administration. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will then host a state dinner in honor of PM Modi on the evening of June 22. Several hundred guests, a mix of congressmen, diplomats and celebrities, are expected at the dinner.

Day 3: Lunch at the State Department, meeting with CEOs, mega event for the Indian diaspora

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be hosted jointly at lunch by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

PM Modi will also interact with CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He will also address the Indian diaspora during a mega event at the Ronald Reagan Center on the evening of June 23.

On the way to Egypt

After his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and strengthen commercial and strategic relations between the two parties. This will be PM Modis’ first visit to Egypt. Show PM Modi’s Powerful Visit to the US: Yoga, State Dinner and Mega Event

