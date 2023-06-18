Bill Barr calls on Donald Trump’s defense to keep documents classified as farfetched





Former Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday compared his former boss, Donald Trump, to a defiant 9-year-old and continued his condemnation of the actions outlined in Trump’s recently unsealed federal indictment.

Speaking to CBS News’ Face the Nation, Barr, a Republican, pushed back on a number of his party’s talking points as he apologized for the former president’s alleged actions.

The legal theory that he can take battle plans and sensitive national security information like his personal papers is nonsense, Barr said. It’s as far-fetched as the legal doctrine they’ve come up with for, you know, the vice president to unilaterally determine who won the election.

Barr said Trump had done some good things as president, but he didn’t believe Trump should continue to be the Republican flag bearer.

He will always put his own interests and the satisfaction of his own ego above everything else, including the interests of the country, Barr said. This is a perfect example.

Barr, who distanced himself from Trump after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on the U.S. Capitol, resigned from the Trump cabinet in December 2020 amid disagreements with the president over whether to accept the election results.

Barr also said on CBS that he thought Trump was vulnerable in the Jan. 6 case. Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team are also investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election and whether he is criminally guilty of aspects of the Jan. 6 attack.

On June 18, Republican presidential candidates responded to former President Donald Trump’s classified document indictment and federal charges. (Video: Jackson Barton/The Washington Post)

Last weekend, Barr told Fox News’ Shannon Bream that Trump’s federal indictment was due to the president’s reckless driving.

I think the government acted responsibly, Barr said on Fox. They gave him every opportunity to return these documents. They acted with restraint. They were very deferential to him and they were very patient.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (right), Trump’s loudest critic among Republican presidential candidates, also appearing Sunday to face the nation, described Trump’s conduct as indefensible.

We wouldn’t be here if Donald Trump had simply returned the documents the dozens of times the government asked him to return them, the times the grand jury served them with a subpoena, Christie said.

While Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio) compared Trump’s case to the ongoing investigation into President Biden, who also had documents in private offices before turning them over to authorities, Turner admitted in an interview with CNNs State of the Union that Trump kept his documents for a longer period.

I certainly will not defend the behavior listed in this complaint, said Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. But they will have to prove it. And it’s a legal process that’s going to have to go forward.

Trump is accused of keeping documents even after receiving requests from the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department to return them. Lawyers for Bidens said they cooperated with authorities at every stage of the investigation after documents were discovered at a Washington think tank office that Biden used before becoming president. Lawyers said they easily returned all classified documents found in the president’s office and home in Wilmington, Del.

More and more Republicans criticized Trump on Sunday, Mark T. Esper, former Secretary of Defense under Trump, pointing out the dangers to the United States of anyone keeping such classified documents.

I mean, his simply irresponsible action that puts our military at risk, puts the security of our nation at risk,” Esper said on CNN. You cannot let these documents float. They must be secure.

Some Republican presidential candidates, however, refuse to condemn the former president.

In an interview with Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) repeated the same baseless claim that Trump and his allies have been making since the start of the missing documents investigation: that the Justice Department and the FBI have been armed against the former president.

This DOJ continues to hunt Republicans while protecting Democrats, Scott said.

When asked if he would forgive Trump if elected president, Scott replied that he wouldn’t deal with speculation, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty.

