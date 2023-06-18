Thailand’s caretaker government slammed for holding meeting to discuss military-ruled Myanmar

BANGKOK — Thailand will host a meeting of neighboring countries on Monday to discuss the violent political impasse in Myanmar, a move that has been criticized for potentially undermining regional peace efforts and for being led by an interim government.

A statement released by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said the purpose of its informal dialogue, hosted by Thailand for the third time, is to discuss a range of topics to complement efforts by the Association of Nations. Southeast Asia to resolve the situation in Thailand. Burma.

Representatives from Laos, Cambodia, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam, as well as Myanmar, a highly contentious issue as ASEAN leaders had agreed to exclude ruling generals from their meetings, will participate.

Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are among the ASEAN members that will not attend the meeting. They are among those pushing hardest for more pressure on Myanmar’s military government to implement measures towards peace.

Myanmar’s crisis began after its army in February 2021 seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover sparked widespread public protests, whose violent crackdown by security forces sparked armed resistance that now spans much of the country.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country chairs ASEAN this year, admitted to fellow leaders at a summit last month that no progress had been made to end the civil war and renewed a call for an end to violence.

ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, agreed two years ago to a five-point plan that includes a call for an immediate end to killings and other violence and the start of a national dialogue. However, the country’s military leadership, despite initially agreeing to the plan, made little effort to implement it.

ASEAN later said Myanmar was not welcome to send senior members of its military government to regional meetings because of its refusal to cooperate with the plan. However, at Thailand’s invitation, its foreign minister is due to attend Monday’s meeting.

A statement from the Malaysian government said on Sunday that its foreign minister, Zambry Abdul Kadir, would not be able to attend due to previous commitments, but went on to stress that the ASEAN peace plan remained a valid reference and mandate to resolve the Myanmar issue.

He said it was “important for ASEAN to show unity in supporting the ASEAN Chair and ASEAN processes that are in line with the mandate and decisions made by the ASEAN leadership.” .

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, in media interviews on Sunday, defended the meeting, saying it was meant to give Myanmar an opportunity to take stock of its situation. Thailand did not host it on behalf of ASEAN, and an open invitation was sent to any nations that might be interested in hearing about Myanmar, Don said.

Dialogue is a fundamental requirement of diplomacy in the search for peaceful solutions. As a neighboring country that shares a 2,400 km long border with Myanmar, Thailand wants to see an end to violence that will ultimately lead to peace and stability inside Myanmar, the statement said. Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry statement did not specify where the meeting would be held, but the Bangkok Post newspaper quoted Don as saying it would be held in the east coast resort town of Pattaya.

Myanmar groups opposed to military rule have slammed the plans for the meeting.

A statement signed by representatives of more than 300 civil society organizations called it a complete affront to the people of Myanmar who sacrificed their lives to resist the Burmese military’s attempt to seize power through a campaign of terror of many years against the whole nation.

We demand that the interim Thai government cancel this meeting immediately, the statement said, also calling on other representatives to stay away.

Some Thai critics have also questioned why the meeting was suddenly called, even though the current caretaker government is likely to be replaced by August by opposition parties that won elections in May.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the progressive Move Forward party, which won the most seats in parliament, suggested his government would take a tougher stance on Myanmar than the current administration of retired General Prayuth Chan- oh. Prayuth, who has been in power since leading a coup to take over an elected civilian government in 2014, has been criticized for his friendly stance towards Myanmar’s military leaders.

Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report