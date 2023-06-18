Senator Tim Scott avoids questions about Trump’s pardon and pledges to clean up the DOJ





South Carolina senator and 2024 presidential candidate Tim Scott has avoided saying whether he would forgive Donald Trump if the former president is found guilty of federal charges related to his mishandling of classified documents. I’m not going to deal with speculation, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty, Scott told Foxs Shannon Bream on Sunday.

Instead, Scott trained his anger on the Justice Department, which he accused of trying to drive out Republicans. We need to clean up political appointments to the Department of Justice to restore the competence and integrity of the DOJ today, Scott said.

Scotts’ comments on Sunday make him the latest Republican presidential candidate to weigh in on the issue of Trump’s possible pardon, an issue that is fast becoming a dividing line between Republican 2024 hopefuls.

Among the current field, Trump’s most vocal defender is biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy. The longtime candidate has vowed to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and restore the rule of law to our country. Last week, Ramaswamy appeared outside the Florida federal courthouse on the day of Trump’s impeachment and said he had sent a letter to every 2024 Republican candidate, asking them to publicly pledge to forgive. to Trump or explain publicly why you wouldn’t. Fellow entrepreneur and presidential longshot Perry Johnson has also pledged to pardon the former president, and conservative radio host Larry Elder has also said he will be very likely as well.

The prospect of pardoning the twice-indicted former president received a more lukewarm response from Nikki Haley. Last week, the former South Carolina governor said she was in favor of a pardon, even though she called the discussion truly premature and made sure to call the incredibly reckless former president with our national security.

So far, two candidates, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, have come out against a clemency pledge. “I can’t imagine if he gets a fair trial that I would forgive him,” Christie said Wednesday, adding, “To accept a pardon, you have to admit your guilt.” Asked about the other candidates floating on Trump’s pardons on Tuesday, Hutchinson called the promises false, unwarranted and a bad precedent. I want our candidates to show more courage and talk about it and show leadership,” he said.

Other candidates, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, have gone down Scotts’ route, avoiding directly addressing a possible Trump pardon while vowing to attack the DOJ s ‘he is elected. Using similar language to Scott, DeSantis pledged to perform a house cleaning on day one, while Pence promised to clean the house to the highest levels of the DOJ.

