NATO says peacekeepers ‘steadfast’ as Kosovo tensions erupt





NATO on Sunday underlined the unwavering commitment of its KFOR peacekeeping force to its duties in Kosovo as tensions mount with mounting pressure on Serbia over the detention of three Kosovo police officers. NATOKFOR’s commitment to implementing its mandate is unwavering, as evidenced by the recent additional deployment of 500 troops, the alliance spokeswoman said. Oana Lungescu said. We once again remind all parties of their obligations to KFOR, including respect for the Administrative Boundary Line, Kosovo Police procedures and the 2013 agreement on the deployment of Kosovo Security Forces in the north,” she tweeted. NATO’s KFOR swelled to more than 4,000 troops after a battalion of 500 reinforcements from Turkey was sent to Kosovo two weeks ago, following clashes with ethnic Serb protesters in late May that injured 30 peacekeepers. An additional NATO battalion is on standby to deploy to Kosovo if needed. Serbia is holding three Kosovo police officers who were arrested on Wednesday. The Kosovo government called it a kidnapping and, as a security measure, banned all Serbian trucks from entering its territory. The United States urged Serbia to release the police officers. Both Washington and Brussels are calling for a de-escalation of tensions. Head of EU foreign policy Joseph Borrell called the Serbian President Alexander Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti meet in Brussels in the coming days to agree on ways to calm the situation. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Its ethnic Albanian majority rose up in 1999, triggering a NATO military intervention against Serbian forces. But Belgrade and its allies Beijing and Moscow refused to recognize its independence, effectively preventing Kosovo from having a seat in the UN. Kosovo Serbs remain largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they are the majority and reject any attempt by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region. On Friday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protested in the northern city of Mitrovica against the arrest of a suspected Serb paramilitary leader. #BREAKING #Serbia #Kosovo From today’s demonstration in Kosovska Mitrovica, Kosovo*. Serbs in the streets to support the arrested Serbs. pic.twitter.com/9ElUbYZVHm National Independent (@NationIndepend) June 14, 2023 Also on Friday, KFOR issued a statement saying it was unclear where exactly the Kosovar policemen had been arrested, whether in Kosovo or Serbian territory. He urged both sides to refrain from any provocative rhetoric and avoid any unilateral acts that could escalate tension in the region.

