American Indians hold unity march in Washington ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit

By Reena Bhardwaj

washington d.c. [US]June 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the United States this week, American Indians in Washington held the Unity March to welcome the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the United States from June 20-24, his first state trip to the country, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US President and First Lady will also host Prime Minister Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will address the Joint Session of the US Congress and meet with a number of US politicians, prominent citizens and well-known Diaspora figures.

American Indians organized the march in 20 major cities in the United States, including New York. The community was seen chanting “Modi Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Vande America”.

Indian-American Diaspora Ramesh Anam Reddy who was one of the participants in the unity march said, “We are all here Indian Diaspora in Washington DC, Maryland and all surrounding cities, we are all here to celebrate ‘Unity Day’ and Prime Minister Modi joining US President Biden, so it’s a big event for all of us and a big moment for all of us.”



“We wanted to celebrate that and make sure everyone knows how the India-America relationship is growing and how helpful it is. I think India makes all the difference. That’s the reason what we’re here for. So many people come here. and they want to sympathize and they even wanted the traditional Americans, they want to join the unity march. That’s what we’re here for.

Talking about the footprints in the unity march, Reddy said that there are at least 20 plus cities joining this unity march. In Washington, DC alone, around 702,000 people are expected to join the march.

During the rally, participants were seen dancing to the tunes of the song “Har Har Modi”.



Meanwhile, another Native American, Raj Bhansali, said: “I’m here to support Prime Minister Modi. It’s great to be able to engage with our Indian community. It’s a very proud moment for all of us that Prime Minister Modi will visit the United States.”



Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the United States will yield significant results. Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that this visit will mark the first time that an Indian prime minister will address the US Congress twice.

Minister Jaishankar underscored the importance of Prime Minister Modi’s speech to the US Congress, noting that very few people had this privilege. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, he said: “The Prime Minister will pay a state visit to the United States. The state visit means this is the highest level in terms of honor. Only a few people have received this honor. This is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister addresses the US Congress for the second time. That is why its importance is enormous. (ANI )

