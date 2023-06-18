Merrick Garland keeps face straight as firestorm erupts over Donald Trump accusations





On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged to return to what he called Justice Department standards and said he would work to eliminate the perception of interference policy. But in the two years since taking office, the former federal judge has found himself in the midst of a political storm of historic proportions.

The case against Donald Trump, the first former president to face federal criminal charges, prompted a crush of protesters at the Miami courthouse last week, along with a torrent of social media from Trump and an onslaught of criticism from Republicans.

The decision to indict Trump, who is running for president again, is perhaps the most significant in Justice Department history. The final call for this came from Garland, whose demeanor leans towards softness.

Even the day prosecutors briefed Trump on the charges was seemingly quiet in the halls of stately Justice Department headquarters. That silence continued into the night amid the furor that unleashed when the former president broke the news on his social media platform.

It wasn’t the first time Garland had kept a poker face under a high profile gaze. He had been silent when his Supreme Court nomination by President Barack Obama in 2016 languished long enough to break a century-old record before it expired.

Garland spent two decades as a judge, and that experience seemed to show in his clasped hands and stoic expression as he made his public comments Wednesday about the charges against Trump. The Attorney General stressed that he followed the rules and regulations of special advocates and he punctuated every word as he defended investigator Jack Smith as a veteran career prosecutor.

We live in a democracy. These types of cases go through the court system, Garland said as he answered about three minutes of questions from two of the gathered reporters at the start of a meeting with US violent crime lawyers.

This repeated mantra of commitment to the rule of law has not appeased Republicans who back the indicted former president and redefine the charges as unjust political persecution.

Those close to Garland say he has long had a cautious, thoughtful presence and does what is required, with little outward display of emotion. Still, this time probably isn’t easy, said her friend Robert Post, a Yale Law School professor who first met Garland when they were clerks together in the late 1970s. .

I’m sure he’s saddened by the sight of a former president indicted for the kind of crimes we see Trump indicted for, Post said. He is the least partisan person I know. He cares first and foremost about the law.

Smiths’ appointment as special counsel after Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign was another effort to uphold Justice Department standards and the principle that the agency follows the facts and the law, not politics, said Anthony Coley, who was previously chief spokesman for Garlands at the ministry.

For the attorney general, the rule of law is not just the turn of some lawyers. For him, the rule of law is a fundamental element of our democracy, he said.

It was Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, who stood alone behind a podium the day after Trump’s charges were made public to declare: We have a set of laws in this country and they are apply to everyone.

This appearance also featured visual cues of the separation between Garland and Smith.

Smith did not speak from the neoclassical headquarters where Garland works, but held his press conference in the elegant building across town where he works. The special counsel attended the arraignment where Trump pleaded not guilty to unlawfully hoarding classified documents. Smith sat in the front row behind his team of prosecutors.

He is empowered to decide whether charges should be brought, though Garland retains ultimate oversight of his work.

Trump announced on June 8 that he had been indicted and, according to the White House, Biden learned of the 37 charges against the former president through media coverage. Biden was asked the next day if he had told Garland about the case. I haven’t spoken to him at all, Biden told reporters. I’m not going to talk to him.

Garland was confirmed by the Senate in March 2021 in a bipartisan vote, with Democrats and Republicans saying he had the right record and temper at the moment. He served as a judge on the Federal Court of Appeals for more than two decades after a stint with the Department of Justice where he earned a reputation for meticulous preparation in the prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 which killed 168 people.

Garlands’ handling of the release of yet another special counsel investigation was also low-key. Examining the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, led by special counsel John Durham, originally began under Trump. When completed under Garland, the report was released with few redactions.

Trump’s last attorney general, Bill Barr, took a much different approach with the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and Trump’s campaign. Barr released his own memo on the report and then held a largely supportive press conference for Trump before releasing the report. The episode came amid tumultuous years as Trump insisted that his attorney general and the entire Justice Department be personally loyal to him, undermining his reputation for political independence.

Garland will still have to deal with more special counsel findings to come. Smith investigates Trump’s role regarding the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and efforts to nullify the 2020 election he lost to Biden.

Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found in Bidens Delaware home and former Washington office that date from his time as vice president.

In announcing the move, Garland used language identical to Smith’s appointment, words he used again in his brief comments after the indictment: independence and accountability.

