



BEIJING, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — About Fathers Day which falls on the third Sunday of June, people express their gratitude to their fathers or remember precious memories of times shared together. On the Chinese President’s Shelf Xi Jinping there is a photo of him pushing his father, Xi Zhongxun, in a wheelchair while his wife and daughter walk alongside him. The son of farmers who became leaders, Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) always considered himself a member of the working people. A simple life The Xi have a tradition of being strict with their children and leading a simple life. Xi Zhongxun regularly told his children to be thrifty and lead by example. As his daughter Xi Qiaoqiao recalled, Xi Zhongxun picked up and ate stray grains of rice and bread crumbs on the table and mopped up the bowl of soup with a bun. When Xi Jinping was a child, he wore his sisters’ clothes and shoes. When working in Zhengding, North China Hebei Province , he took with him a patched mattress. During his work in Ningde, southeast China Fujian Province he requested that they not renovate his office or dorm. He also emphasized the importance of family upbringing and virtues many times. “No matter how times have changed, family values, family education and family building must be emphasized so that the millions of families become important points for national development, ethnic progress and harmony. social”, Xi Jinping said. Since becoming Secretary General of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xi Jinping repeatedly called for the practice of thrift and opposed extravagance and waste. Xi Zhongxun’s family tradition was a mirror, a reference and a guide for his children. “Business of State comes first” On October 15, 2001 a rare family reunion was held for Xi Zhongxun’s 88th birthday. However, Xi Jinping who was the governor of Fujian Province at the time, was absent due to a busy schedule. He then wrote a heartfelt letter to his father expressing his regret. “You work silently for the Chinese people, which inspires me to dedicate my whole life to the cause of serving the people,” Xi Jinping written in the letter. After reading the letter, Xi Zhongxun understood his son’s absence and told his family and friends, “Work comes first and state affairs take priority. To serve the people is the greatest piety. A good family tradition influences the working style of the Party and the government. Since the 18 CPC National Congress, Xi Jinping traveled to 14 contiguous areas which were then in extreme poverty and conducted more than 50 inspections on poverty reduction work. From “seeing real poverty” to earnestly “getting rid of poverty,” he firmly carried the historical responsibility on his shoulders. “No matter what your job title is, serve the people diligently, consider the interests of the people with all your heart, maintain close ties with the people, and always remain accessible to the people,” Xi Zhongxun once told his son. With these words, Xi Jinping never forget what inspired him to be a servant of the people. Fathers Day : Words from Xi Jinping’s father to his son On the Chinese president’s library Xi Jinping , there is a photo of him pushing his father, Xi Zhongxun, in a wheelchair while his wife and daughter walk alongside him. CGTN Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-fathers-day-words-from-xi-jinpings-father-to-his-son-301853743.html SOURCECGTN

