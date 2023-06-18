Global conditions are not normal, president: don’t choose the wrong leader

Therefore, do not choose the wrong leader because the world is not normal. “Globalization is not normal, its geopolitics is due to war and also its geoeconomics,” President Joko Widodo said during his speech at the celebration of the 1st decade of Bara JP (Jokowi President’s Volunteer Row) , a group of volunteers supporting Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, in Bogor, West Java province, Sunday (18/6/2023).

JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo again reminded his volunteer supporters in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections not to choose the wrong leader. Indeed, global uncertainty, whether related to the financial crisis, the energy crisis or the food crisis, still surrounds the world. Similarly, global geopolitical conditions are also uncertain due to war.

Therefore, do not choose the wrong leader because the world is not normal. Global is not normal, its geopolitics is due to war and also its geo-economy.

On this occasion, the Head of State also warned not to make a bad decision because the duration of the next 13 years is very crucial for Indonesia. If we take the wrong course, we could become a developing country, stuck in a deep middle income trapthe trap of developing countries, he says.

Also read: President Jokowi re-emphasizes sustainability and strong leadership

KOMPAS/IWAN SETIYAWAN (SET) Container loading and unloading activities at Sorong Port Container Terminal (TPK), Sorong Town, South West Papua, Sunday (11/6/2023).

President Jokowi gave the example of Latin American countries which, since the 1950s and 1960s, have become developing countries. However, so far, these countries are also still developing countries.

World experts say Indonesia has a chance in the next 13 years. This means that leadership in 2024, 2029 and 2034 will be decisive. We are given a chance. But if you can’t take advantage of this chance and this opportunity, that’s what I have to ask all of us to work hard so that our country can leap forward, he said.

According to the Head of State, the infrastructures that have been built can become the basis for a developed country. Downstream and industrialization in the process of transformation are also aimed at advancing Indonesia.

Also read: President Jokowi: Consistency in downstreaming is key to moving Indonesia forward

President Jokowi also insinuated several groups that had questioned the use of infrastructure and toll roads. Lha if that’s no use, well, none of the developed countries have built toll roads. So far, thank God, we have been able to build 2,040 kilometers of toll roads, said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

KOMPAS/FERGANATA INDRA RIATMOKO Vehicles cross the Palembang-Kayu Agung Trans-Sumatra Toll Road, Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, South Sumatra, Friday (16/6/2023). Repairs are continuing on the 42 kilometer toll section as there are still many bumps and potholes.

Infrastructure development is necessary to increase Indonesia’s competitiveness, as it can speed up the mobility of goods and services and streamline logistics costs. And what we’re building isn’t just toll roads. There are 311,000 kilometers of village roads that have been built in the past 9 years, President Jokowi said.

Asphalt or sunken village roads are useful production roads to bring the agricultural and plantation sectors closer to the market. Imagine if the road in the village is muddy and full of potholes, the cost of transportation from the village to the city market must be tripled, (folded) four times, he said.

Based on ground checks, President Jokowi said many provincial and regency roads in the region had been damaged. The central government also pays for road repairs in regions when those regions cannot afford it. But I also conveyed to governors and regents, share it (fixing), don’t give it all here (central government), all that, he said.

Also read: Central and regional gangs overcome damaged roads

As an illustration, as a follow-up to Presidential Instruction Number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of increased regional road connectivity, the central government is involved in the management of regional road improvements. A budget of IDR 32.79 trillion is being allocated in stages during the fiscal year 2023-2024 to manage road repairs in a number of areas. In the first phase, the allocated budget is 14.64 trillion rupees.

KSP will continue to do so surveillance implementation of Presidential Instruction No. 3/2023 to expedite the management of damaged roads across Indonesia, Senior Expert of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Helson Siagian said after a joint audience with the government of ‘Aceh and the Aceh National Roads Implementation Center (BPJN), in Banda Aceh, Tuesday (06/13/2023).

Regarding downstream, President Jokowi said that since the era of VOCs, raw materials were sent to Europe, in particular to the Netherlands. Things like this certainly cannot be continued. Indonesia then stopped exporting raw materials, starting with nickel. Bauxite, fair, this month, stop. i will check on tuesday foundry Is the copper in Newmont and Freeport already finished? When it’s almost over, stop, copper will stop again, so everything will be produced locally, he said.

However, according to President Jokowi, the step to stop raw materials also requires courage. He cited the European Union’s lawsuit against Indonesia’s decision to stop nickel. When they lost when sued, Indonesia also appealed. Indonesia is a big country. Don’t get sued and your guts will shrink, he said.

Also Read: Bauxite Export Ban Has Potential to Cause Protectionism in Other Countries

On this occasion, President Jokowi also informed the support volunteers that it is normal for organizations to have differences. I know that at Bara JP there are differences. I to understand100 per cent to understand. Different is good. But don’t get into fights that lead to divisions, he said.

President Jokowi recalled that Bara JP volunteers were friends from the start. These brothers were also friends from the beginning. Don’t do it because support cases become divisive. Don’t. If they are different, that’s fine, that’s democracy, the nature of democracy is fine, President Jokowi said.