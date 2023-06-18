Trump and Biden on the campaign trailExBulletin





We take a look at President Biden’s rally in Philadelphia as well as what the polls say about former President Donald Trump’s grassroots reaction to his indictment.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Never in the history of the United States has a former president been indicted, let alone a candidate for re-election. But that’s where we are with former President Donald Trump. And he’s campaigning, with a rally announced in Pickens, SC, on July 1. President Biden also kicked off his campaign with a rally in Philadelphia yesterday where he thanked labor unions for their strong and early support. And he got a little choked up.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Excuse me for being a little emotional. I am more honored by your support than you can imagine. Coming this early is going to make a huge difference in this campaign.

RASCOE: We are now joined by NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson. Hello Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hello, Ayesha.

RASCOE: OK, so President Biden touted his pro-union bona fides to a very receptive crowd. And we’ve heard that unions are growing in strength in the United States. Can they make a difference for President Biden?

LIASSON: The Biden campaign certainly thinks they can. You know, a lot of Biden’s campaign is about convincing non-college-educated voters, especially white-collar, blue-collar voters, in this case labor activists, to give him another shot, because those are voters that Democrats have hemorrhaged lately. elections. And non-college voters still make up the bulk of the electorate. Democrats can’t make up for their loss simply by doing better with educated voters.

So the president, in his State of the Union address, laid out what he called a blue-collar plan for America, clearly aimed at those voters. He’s going to remind them of all the jobs his policies have created that don’t need a college degree – CHIPS jobs or infrastructure bill jobs. So he thinks that’s the key.

RASCOE: And, you know, he will also, you know, remind the public of the state of the country when he took office. There was high unemployment, closed schools and broken supply chains. I mean, all of those things have done a 180 since then. But, you know, voters can have very short memories. Will they think about it next year?

LIASSON: Well, we don’t know. And also the question, are you better now than four years ago? – maybe it doesn’t matter as much as in previous elections. If the economy continues to grow vigorously next year, wages go up, inflation goes down, it’s possible. But as the country has become much more polarized, we have split into rival teams, the economy and presidential approval ratings are no longer as intertwined as they used to be. If you’re a Republican and a Democrat in the White House, you think the economy is terrible, and vice versa if you’re a Democrat with a Republican in the White House.

RASCOE: The indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Florida grand jury was obviously the big news last week. What do we know about how he is being received by his Republican voter base?

LIASSON: Well, we know that didn’t really shake their support for him. We have a new national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll that shows Trump’s GOP base is still steadfast. Eighty-three percent of Republicans think Trump should stay in the race. That compares to 56% of Americans overall who think Trump should drop out of the race. And that split also shows when you ask people, did Trump do something illegal? Fifty percent of Americans say he did. Fifty percent of Republicans, down from 45% in March, say he did nothing wrong.

So if the question is, do these indictments help or hurt Donald Trump politically? – our poll suggests the answer is yes. That helps him in the primary with Republican voters and could hurt him in the overall with independent voters who still matter.

RASCOE: And what about his opponents? Like, are they capitalizing on that, in the 30 seconds or so we have left?

LIASSON: Well, they’re trying to do that, but they’re struggling to figure out how to go after Trump without alienating his supporters. Every time he’s indicted, they rush to attack the indictment, actually supporting him. It’s very difficult for them to claim that he can’t win a general election or that he’s a loser, as Ron DeSantis suggests, when he’s doing so well in the polls against Biden and his supporters think that he did not lose the last election.

RASCOE: That’s NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson. Thank you very much Mara.

LIASSON: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/18/1182941064/politics-chat-trump-and-biden-hit-the-campaign-trail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos