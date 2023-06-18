Politics
Sky News Ridge Sunday; BBC1 Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
But it’s the one he received from JL Partners pollsters this weekend. It’s also his birthday on Monday. He will be 59 years old. Will there be many happy returns to politics to come, or is the Privileges Committee report the end of Johnson?
Sunday political shows were certain of one thing: for now, Boris was still at the box office. Even more so after The Mirror published a video of Tory staff dancing and drinking at a party during lockdown.
The December 2020 event has already caught the public’s attention, but only in the form of photography. As with this leaked video of Downing Street Press Office staff joking about the parties, the behavior looked much worse when viewed live.
Michael Gove, secretary of Leveling Up and temporary minister for Sunday shows, had no choice but to apologize early and often during his studio tour. It’s terrible, he told Sky News Ridge on Sunday. I’m sorry and I apologize unreservedly, he added later on Sunday on BBC1 with Laura Kuenssberg.
READ MORE Nicola Sturgeon Holds Aisle Press Conference
Given that two of those at the party received honors from Boris Johnson, would those awards now be withdrawn? You may have thought it was just a matter of saying yes, but Mr Gove considered it to be more complex than that. There was a process to follow.
He took the same complicated line when Kuenssberg pressed him on rising mortgage rates, the latest of which is expected to hit this week. When asked if the Government would step in to help homeowners as it had with energy bills and the furlough scheme, Mr Gove would give no such pledge. It wouldn’t get to the root of the problem, which he said was rising inflation globally.
We weren’t done yet with Mr Gove and his tendency to make things more complicated than they should be. Kuenssberg said he had a complicated history with Mr Johnson. It’s a way of describing their spectacular falling out over Johnson’s fitness to be Tory leader and other dramas over the years.
Even so, given the damning report of the Privileges Committee, would he vote to approve their findings? No, he would abstain because, in his opinion, the evidence did not justify the level of the sanction.
How exhausting those Sunday shifts must be for Mr Gove. So many complications to explain, so many interruptions from interviewers demanding straight answers.
How easier it was for Anas Sarwar. The Scottish Labor leader could not have chosen a better Sunday to appear. As well as the SNP’s continued woes, there was a Sunday Times poll predicting huge gains for Labor in Scotland in the general election. Also, Keir Starmer was visiting on Monday to talk about new green jobs replacing those in oil and gas.
READ MORE: Anas Sarwar on Labor poll progress
Labor has frantically backed down from its no-new oil and gas licenses stance of a few weeks ago following a furious backlash from unions. While the subject was raised, Mr Sarwar was not accused of a U-turn, or even pressed so hard on any other issue. One of the few benefits of being in opposition is being given an easier time in interviews.
Kuenssberg ended the hour by interviewing Sir Mark Rylance, who will soon appear in Dr Semmelweis, a play about the medical pioneer. This led to a discussion about the ability of humans to do great things, and lesser things. In a way, the show was back to where it started, with Boris Johnson and Partygate.
As fellow guest Simon Schama so eloquently put it: We are paragons of the Enlightenment, we can perform scientific miracles, we can produce a covid vaccine much faster than anyone could imagine. On the other hand, we are that mad, barely-evolved cartload of primitive paranoia, hysteria, conspiracy theories, and silly, meaningless complacency seen bobbing around while we poor mortals were locked away.
Another panel member, Samuel Kasumu, a former adviser to Boris Johnson, was more succinct. It is entirely possible to achieve great things and still be a little (beep). Not that I call Boris Johnson a (beep) of course, God forbid.
Kuenssberg gave a kind of Oh, I say! gasp recalling Dan Maskell at his best at Wimbledon. You gotta love live TV.
My God, she said laughing. It’s a family show on a Sunday morning so I hope no one is offended by that language.
The man himself, Boris Johnson, has probably heard worse.
It’s totally possible to achieve great things and still be a bit of a pimple
Former Boris Johnson adviser Samuel Kasumu defends parts of former Prime Ministers’ legacy, including vaccine rollout, following Privileges Committee report#BBCLauraK https://t.co/X0WK4DGerE pic.twitter.com/vlSOF1ugaC
BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 18, 2023
