PM Modi in the same club as Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill: Indian envoy to the United States





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in New York on June 21 to kick off his state visit to the United States. Speaking to Republic, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke about the significance of the visit and how it is expected to boost bilateral relations between India and the United States. United. Prime Minister Modi’s tour will include a state dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will also address the US Congress and, on another occasion, the Indian Diaspora. 3 things you need to know Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States six times and met three US presidents – Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden – since 2014.

The trip beginning June 21 will be his first state visit, which is the highest form of diplomatic visit at the invitation of the head of the host country.

After the US visit, Prime Minister Modi will visit Egypt for the first time. Indian envoy on significance of state visit Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s ambassador to the United States, told Republic that Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming US state visit would be historic. “It is an honor for India and for the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister will be the third Indian leader to pay a State visit in the past 75 years.” During this visit, Prime Minister Modi will also address the US Congress, Sandhu said. Prime Minister Modi will be the first Indian leader to address the US Congress twice, joining a special club of icons like Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill and some Israeli leaders, the Indian envoy to the US has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address a joint session of the US Congress comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate. Excitement over Prime Minister Modi’s US visit Asked about the excitement surrounding Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in the United States, Ambassador Sandhu said: “There is a lot of excitement in the air. You would have seen messages, welcoming statements from governors Members of the Senate, House, state legislators, industry, academia, think tanks, and of course the Indo-American community that spans from across the United States, from Hawaii to Alaska, all parts of the U.S. The visitation will have a ceremonial aspect as well as a substantial aspect that will complement each other. What does the Prime Minister’s visit consist of? As part of the state visit, there will be a ceremonial arrival at the White House with a gun salute and the U.S. military will present an honor guard. And then, of course, there will be the official conversation, the ambassador said. “Another important element is the state dinner. It will be hosted by the president and the first lady,” he added, adding that it will bring together senior American officials and CEOs of major American companies. Several top celebrities are also expected to attend the dinner at the White House in Washington DC scheduled for June 22. Before heading to Washington, PM Modi will take part in International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York on June 21. “Incidentally, we also have a state luncheon which will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris (June 23),” he said. Explaining how the state visit will impact India-US relations, Ambassador Sandhu said the bilateral relationship will “reach new heights”. Both Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are invested in this relationship. It goes back to when President Biden was a senator, Sandhu said. “India is seen as a reliable partner in the global supply chain. It will no longer be a buyer-seller relationship, we are entering into a relationship of co-production, co-development and co-creation. We are trying to make things right properly,” he said.

