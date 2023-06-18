Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping





BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet China’s top diplomat and possibly its president on Monday, the final day of a rare visit to Beijing aimed at stemming the rift between China’s strategic rivals. further deteriorate relations. The first US secretary of state to visit China in five years, Blinken held more than 7.5 hours of “frank” and “constructive” talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, despite not did not seem to be making any concrete progress. on disputes that include Taiwan, trade, human rights and fentanyl. Both expressed a desire to stabilize ties despite what a US official called “deep” differences, and agreed that Qin would travel to Washington to continue the conversation, although no date was announced. Blinken is scheduled to meet with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Monday, but all eyes will be on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to sources familiar with the matter, but which has not yet been confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs. State. While both sides said Sunday’s talks were constructive, they appeared to agree on little beyond continuing the conversation with a possible meeting in Washington and working to make it easier for their citizens to visit. in the countries of the other. Speaking after a 5.5-hour meeting followed by dinner, both US and Chinese officials stressed their desire for a stable and predictable relationship. But China has also made it clear that Taiwan is the most important, and potentially dangerous, issue. “Qin Gang stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the core of China’s core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most significant risk,” Qin told Chinese state media citing the senior American diplomat. Sino-US relations have soured across the board in recent years, raising fears the two could one day clash militarily over the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military talks with Washington is particularly alarming for China’s neighbors. In his first visit to China since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, Blinken stressed “the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation” during his talks with Qin, said the State Department. Ahead of the talks, U.S. officials saw little chance of a breakthrough in the many disputes between the world’s biggest economies, which also include U.S. efforts to rein in China’s semiconductor industry and stem the flow of the opioid. synthetic lethal fentanyl and its chemical precursors from China. . U.S. officials and analysts expect Blinken’s visit to pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina. Raimondo. It could also pave the way for talks between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later in the year. Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Beijing; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Katharine Jackson in Washington; Written by Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Berkrot Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Cotton Humeyra Thomson Reuters Humeyra Pamuk is a senior foreign policy correspondent based in Washington DC. She covers the US State Department, traveling regularly with the US Secretary of State. During her 20 years at Reuters, she held posts in London, Dubai, Cairo and Turkey, covering everything from the Arab Spring and the civil war in Syria to Turkey’s numerous elections and the Kurdish insurgency in the South-East. In 2017, she won the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship Program at Columbia Universitys School of Journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in European Union studies.

