Jokowi tells Bara JP not to get the wrong leader





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has left a message for supporters of President Jokowi’s Volunteer Front (Bara JP) not to get the wrong leader in the upcoming 2024 elections as global conditions are not still not normal. The president made this known while attending the Bara JP decade anniversary in Bogor City, West Java on Sunday, where he said a number of experts predicted a a number of problems such as the financial crisis and the food crisis would not necessarily be solved in the next 5-10 years. “I warn everywhere in a state of global uncertainty that still surrounds the world. Experts, experts say that in the next 5 to 10 years it will still not be recovered,” Jokowi said. Therefore, Jokowi advised Bara JP and the general public not to choose the wrong leader. Moreover, global geopolitical and geoeconomic projections are still abnormally affected by the war. “We’ll see, maybe in three years, maybe two years, maybe three years, maybe five years, where the change will go? Who will be friends with whom,” he said. Furthermore, Jokowi again stressed the importance of the next 13 years in determining where Indonesia goes, if it will be caught in the trap of middle-income countries.middle income trap) or can go ahead. According to Jokowi, this illustrates the importance of leadership in 2024, 2029 and 2034, because Indonesia actually has the opportunity and opportunity to jump to become a developed country. “Our country can jump because the infrastructure that we are going to build can be the base to get there,” he said. Apart from that, Jokowi continued, downstream and industrialization policies also have the same goal of becoming a base for Indonesia to avoid pitfalls. middle income trap and become a developed country. On the other hand, Jokowi also confided in Bara JP not to experience divisions in the face of the 2024 election which is very likely to cause differences of opinion within the organization of sympathizers. “Let me remind you that we’ve been friends from the start. You’ve been friends from the start. Don’t support a split, no. It’s okay to be different, it’s a democracy,” he said. he declares. Also Read: Jokowi Reveals Dealing with COVID-19 Has Been His Administration’s Hardest Job

