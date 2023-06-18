Emperor of Japan begins official activities during visit to Indonesia





June 18, 2023





Jakarta, June 18 (EFE).- The Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, visited this Sunday the facilities of a high-speed train station, built with Japanese funding, in South Jakarta, during his first engagement official as part of a seven-day visit to Indonesia. Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako, disembarked in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon and began a week-long tour today, marking the couple’s first official visit abroad – and the couple’s second overseas trip Imperial Japanese since the accession to the Chrysanthemum Throne of its current occupant in 2019. In the morning, the emperor went to the MRT Depot rapid transit station in the southern zone of the Indonesian capital, where he was received by dozens of Japanese citizens who were waiting to greet him. In the afternoon, Naruhito is to visit Pluit Dam, located in the North Jakarta region. The agenda of the Japanese imperial couple in Indonesia also includes a banquet tomorrow Monday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as host and various meetings with the Japanese community in the country. Also on the official program of the trip, a visit to the Kalibata cemetery in Jakarta, where those who died during the Indonesian revolution are buried, and a trip to the city of Yogyakarta to visit the Buddhist temple of Borobudur. The Indonesia tour is the first official visit by the Japanese imperial couple, who received an invitation from Widodo himself to visit the country in August 2019. At a press conference ahead of his trip, Naruhito said he hoped the trip, marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Indonesia relations, could deepen ties between the two countries based on a shared history and past periods of “difficult relationships”. Additionally, this seven-day tour comes in a year in which Tokyo and the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their friendly relations, with Indonesia serving as the rotating chairman. of the multinational organization. “I would like to deepen relations with Indonesia by looking at history and based on the contacts accumulated between the two countries for a long time,” the emperor said during a media appearance on Thursday. “Between the two countries, there have been difficult seasons, however, from the time of the country’s independence in 1945, Japan had a relationship that was above all economic with trade and investment,” said said Naruhito, referring to the year in which the Imperial Japanese occupation of the Dutch East Indies Islands ended. EFE sh-nbo/pi EFE 2023. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the content of the Efe services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/indonesia-jap%25C3%25B3n_el-emperador-de-jap%25C3%25B3n-inicia-sus-actividades-oficiales-en-su-visita-a-indonesia/48599538 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

