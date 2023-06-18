The father’s influence on Xi in people-centered philosophy





BEIJING, June 18, 2023 /CNW/ – A personal letter written by Chinese President Xi Jinping to his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) in 2001 revealed how deeply his father’s words and deeds are embedded in Xi Jinping’s vision of frugal living, hard work and state governance, especially its people-centered philosophy. On October 15, 2001, Xi Zhongxun’s 88th birthday, the Xi family had a rare reunion. Xi Jinping, then Eastern Governor China Fujian Province, was unable to attend the family event due to work commitments. The sorry son wrote a letter of gratitude to his father. In the letter, he spoke fondly of his undying affection for his parents and the many noble qualities he had learned from his father. Xi Zhongxun was one of the central leaders of the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CCP). He was always a man for the people. When he became the party leader of Suide County, northwest China Shanxi Provincein 1943, Xi Zhongxun immediately demanded that local officials refrain from complacency and solidly serve the 520,000 local residents. When Xi Zhongxun arrived in the south China Guangdong to be the Provincial Party Leader in 1978, he worked day and night and visited 23 counties under the scorching sun. On October 1, 1999Xi Zhongxun, then 86, watched a grand military parade and mass pageantry at the Tian’anmen Rostrum marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. He had a friendly chat with the central management and said “We must never forget that the country is the people, the people are the country”. “Like a willful ox, you have worked hard in silence for the Chinese people. Your deeds have inspired me to dedicate my life to the cause of serving the people and repaying my splendid motherland and fellow citizens,” Xi Jinping wrote in the letter. Xi Zhongxun has served the country throughout his life, and his fine family tradition is like a mirror, a reference and a manual. As he told his children, “I left you no wealth, but a good reputation.” Link: https://youtu.be/ISHmbsWfma4 SOURCE CCTV+ For more information: +86-010-83949817, [email protected]

