Politics
Michael Gove says he will abstain from voting on Boris Johnson’s partygate report
Michael Gove has said he will abstain from voting on the report which found Boris Johnson lied to MPs about the party because he disagreed with its conclusion.
The upgrade secretary claimed the privileges committees’ conclusion that the former prime minister should have been suspended from parliament for 90 days was unjustified.
He declined to be fired on whether he thought current prime minister Rishi Sunak should back the report, saying it was up to each MP to decide for himself.
However, former Tory minister Justine Greening has urged MPs to support the work of committees and recognize that political leaders cannot be allowed to get away with misleading the Commons.
The report recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension for committing repeated contempt of Parliament if he had not already resigned before his trial.
Although he cannot now serve that sentence, the cross-party group of MPs chaired by Labor Harriet Harman has also recommended that he be banned from holding a pass to enter Parliament following a series of offences.
If the report is not opposed, it could simply be acquiesced in the Commons, saving Mr Sunak from having to choose between further annoying Mr Johnson by backing him, voting against the report and risking the public’s wrath, or avoid action altogether and face allegations of being weak.
Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but Mr Johnson’s allies have warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain candidates in the next election if they support the motion.
The sanctions proposed by the majority Conservative committee are expected to pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists expected to oppose the report’s findings.
Mr Johnson privately urged his supporters not to oppose it, arguing that the sanctions had no practical effect.
Tory backbench Bill Cash wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that he would vote against the report, but former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland MP told Times Radio he would approve it if it was a divisive one, emphasizing the importance of the overall authority and position of the House of Commons.
THEPartygate: Inside Story Podcastbrings you new revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind closed doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our time…
Former Conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening said it was important that the public see that due process was followed and that MPs actively support her outcome.
I think it would be easier to persuade the public that we’ve moved on if MPs simply went to the House of Commons on Monday and backed the report of the Privileges Committee, she said.
I think people are in Parliament to vote and I think they should be decisive in supporting the work of the Privileges Commissions.
“Essentially, it is important to recognize that MPs, and especially Prime Ministers, cannot mislead Parliament and be allowed to get away with it.
Mr Johnson dismissed the report from the cross-party committee, which he says is a kangaroo court, as citing bias, an accusation which led him to recommend a harsher sanction against him.
The committee found that the former Prime Minister not only lied to MPs, but launched what amounted to an attack on our democratic institutions by challenging the parliamentary process.
Although the report was published early Thursday, Downing Street said on Friday that Mr Sunak had not had full time to review the report.
The Prime Minister takes these processes very seriously, which is why he intends to take the time to study the report carefully, added a spokesperson.
Mr Sunak will host a foreign leader in Number 10 on Monday, which could give him an excuse not to participate.
Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-06-18/michael-gove-says-he-will-abstain-from-vote-on-boris-johnson-partygate-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Gove says he will abstain from voting on Boris Johnson’s partygate report
- Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three in Edgbaston
- Tod’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection
- Intel to invest $25 billion in new Israel factory: government
- The father’s influence on Xi in people-centered philosophy
- Emperor of Japan begins official activities during visit to Indonesia
- ‘The Flash’ and ‘Elemental’ stuck in box office openings – The Hollywood Reporter
- Full DroneShield and Epirus Integration
- Johnsons legacy follows Sunak as Met considering Partygate video | Partigate
- US Open 2023 standings: Live coverage, golf scores today for Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy in round 4
- Perryton-born actor Rex Linn, country music superstar Reba McEntire records message for tornado victims
- Cincinnati announces Jordan Bischel as Head Baseball Coach