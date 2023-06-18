Michael Gove has said he will abstain from voting on the report which found Boris Johnson lied to MPs about the party because he disagreed with its conclusion.



The upgrade secretary claimed the privileges committees’ conclusion that the former prime minister should have been suspended from parliament for 90 days was unjustified.



He declined to be fired on whether he thought current prime minister Rishi Sunak should back the report, saying it was up to each MP to decide for himself.



However, former Tory minister Justine Greening has urged MPs to support the work of committees and recognize that political leaders cannot be allowed to get away with misleading the Commons.



The report recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension for committing repeated contempt of Parliament if he had not already resigned before his trial.

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament when he suggested the rules had been followed, according to the report. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Although he cannot now serve that sentence, the cross-party group of MPs chaired by Labor Harriet Harman has also recommended that he be banned from holding a pass to enter Parliament following a series of offences.



If the report is not opposed, it could simply be acquiesced in the Commons, saving Mr Sunak from having to choose between further annoying Mr Johnson by backing him, voting against the report and risking the public’s wrath, or avoid action altogether and face allegations of being weak.



Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but Mr Johnson’s allies have warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain candidates in the next election if they support the motion.

The sanctions proposed by the majority Conservative committee are expected to pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists expected to oppose the report’s findings.



Mr Johnson privately urged his supporters not to oppose it, arguing that the sanctions had no practical effect.



Tory backbench Bill Cash wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that he would vote against the report, but former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland MP told Times Radio he would approve it if it was a divisive one, emphasizing the importance of the overall authority and position of the House of Commons.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening said it was important that the public see that due process was followed and that MPs actively support her outcome.

I think it would be easier to persuade the public that we’ve moved on if MPs simply went to the House of Commons on Monday and backed the report of the Privileges Committee, she said.



I think people are in Parliament to vote and I think they should be decisive in supporting the work of the Privileges Commissions.

“Essentially, it is important to recognize that MPs, and especially Prime Ministers, cannot mislead Parliament and be allowed to get away with it.

Mr Johnson dismissed the report from the cross-party committee, which he says is a kangaroo court, as citing bias, an accusation which led him to recommend a harsher sanction against him.



The committee found that the former Prime Minister not only lied to MPs, but launched what amounted to an attack on our democratic institutions by challenging the parliamentary process.



Although the report was published early Thursday, Downing Street said on Friday that Mr Sunak had not had full time to review the report.



The Prime Minister takes these processes very seriously, which is why he intends to take the time to study the report carefully, added a spokesperson.



Mr Sunak will host a foreign leader in Number 10 on Monday, which could give him an excuse not to participate.

