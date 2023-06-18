Politics
Turkey’s intelligence chief planned to raise young political Islamists in Africa, secret wiretap reveals
Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm
Secret wiretap obtained by Nordic Monitor reveals how Turkish spy chief Brahim Kaln envisioned a decades-long plan to raise a political Islamist generation on the African continent, using the influence of the Turkish government and affiliated Islamist groups .
The wiretap, secured by a court order as part of an investigation into an organized crime network in which Kaln was one of the suspects, details a confidential conversation between Kaln and the late businessman Abdullah Tivnikli , a prominent Islamist figure.
The communication, intercepted on January 14, 2013 at 1:08 p.m. and later incorporated into a criminal case, showed Kaln informing the businessman of visits by then Prime Minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Gabon, in Niger and Senegal within the framework of an Africa. tour in January 2013. Kaln said he saw the schools as strategic assets that would be developed over the next 20 to 30 years.
While in Africa, Erdogan attended programs organized by Islamist schools run by the Aziz Mahmut Hudayi Foundation, a Turkish entity with close ties to the Erdogan government. Tivnikli, who died in November 2018, was one of the organization’s founders. He sought to be informed by telephone of visits to schools linked to Hudayi.
It was quite interesting that he [Erdogan] only visited our schools,” Tivnikli told Kaln. We have just started. For example, I said [foundation staff] in Ghana that there are about 10,000 [students]as [MTTB] youth. You should act, Tivnikli said. GOOD [projects] are underway, and more will be, inchallah, Kaln replied.
Wiretapping showing Brahim Kaln’s phone conversation with a known Islamist figure:
Ibraim_Kalin_wiretap_Tivnikli
The National Union of Turkish Students (Mill Trk Talebe Birlii, MTTB), which promotes an Islamic state in Turkey, has played an important role in Turkey in the political education of Islamist youth, including the founders of the Justice Party and Development (AKP) in power. , among them Erdogan, the 11th president Abdullah Gl and former speaker of parliament smail Kahraman. According to his official biography, President Erdogan was actively involved in MTTB during his high school and university years.
Kaln was deputy undersecretary of the Prime Ministry office and senior foreign policy adviser to Erdogan at the time of the Africa tour. He then moved to Erdogan’s palace as a spokesman and chief adviser before becoming head of Turkey’s notorious intelligence organization MIT earlier this month.
In the tapped conversation, Kaln and Tivnikli discuss seeking support from African leaders at the second Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to build new schools in their countries. The summit, which was scheduled for 2013 in Turkey, was postponed, and Erdogan and African leaders eventually met in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, November 19-21, 2014. A 2015 Joint Declaration and Implementation Plan -2019 were adopted at the summit.
That’s great, brother. We should discuss this later. Turkey-Africa [Partnership] The summit will take place here [in Turkey]. We will welcome all African leaders, Kaln told Tivnikli. Of course. All are asking for money [to facilitate the founding of schools in their countries], Tivnikli said. Brother you should give [money] since you will benefit from [the schools]Kaln said.
The Turkish government not only uses Islamist groups to expand its reach and influence on the African continent, but also created an official government foundation called Maarif by a special law in 2014 and entrusted its management to known Islamists who harbor opinions. jihadists. Every year, the foundation receives huge sums of money from the central government budget. Maarif runs schools in 26 African countries and plans to expand to all 54 in the future.
The Erdogan government has also tried to tap into the network of schools owned and run by the Glen movement, a group opposed to the government, but US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, who inspired the movement, said that the movement had rejected the government’s offer. . Then Erdogan turned against the movement, established Maarif and took over some Glen-linked schools in African countries using bribes, political influence and promises of trade, investment and sales of weapons.
Today Maarif operates in 67 countries and runs 446 schools and 36 dormitories with a student population of 50,699. In addition to this, Turkish government-backed Islamist groups also run hundreds of their own schools on the mainland to help promote the Islamist political ideology of the Erdogan government. Every election period, African students have been featured in Erdogan government campaigns, portraying Erdogan as something of a caliph revered by many in Africa.
With a new job at the helm of the intelligence agency with plentiful funding and countless resources at his disposal, Kaln is expected to provide further impetus to nurture an Islamist generation on the continent to use for political purposes and perhaps use this human resource as an asset to collect intelligence and engage in espionage for the intelligence agency.
Kaln is grateful to Erdogan for saving him from serious criminal trouble and will make his offer no questions asked. In 2013, Tivnikli and Kaln were both suspects in an organized crime ring involved in fraud, forgery and abuse of power in securing government contracts, tenders and sales of public assets. Kalin was acting as an illegal lobbyist for Tivnikli in the Turkish capital, solving issues related to the energy deals the businessman was pursuing. In return, Tivnikli covered the education expenses of Kalns’ daughter, Rumeysa Kaln (Karabulut). The investigation was made public on December 25, 2013, but Erdogan intervened and killed the probe before it stood trial.
Rumeysa Kaln Karabulut previously worked as a legal assistant at the American law firm Saltzman & Evinch. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Turkish government used Saltzman & Evinch to gather information about Erdogan’s critics living in the United States. Since 2019, Karabulut has worked as a journalist for the Turkish public broadcasting network TRT World, a government mouthpiece.
A total of 41 people, including Erdogan’s son Bilal and Saudi businessmen Yasin al-Qadi, formerly designated under UN and US sanctions for alleged financing of terrorism, have been named suspects in this major corruption case.
