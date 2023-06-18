Bill Barr tears up Donald Trump’s ‘absurd’ and ‘wacky’ legal arguments





Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in the Trump administration, has criticized Donald Trump’s arguments about keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former president faces 37 federal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021. In its investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has said Trump brought the sensitive material to Mar-a-Lago, his private residence in Florida, and obstructed government efforts to return the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Trump, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday and maintained his innocence throughout the DOJ investigation.

Trump has previously justified his document retention actions by saying he had ‘done everything right’ under the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which was enacted in 1978 after former President Richard Nixon resigned. . The PRA states that presidential records belong to the US government, not the president, and therefore must be retained. The law outlines requirements for maintenance, access, and preservation of information during a president’s tenure as well as after his departure.

Barr was asked during an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday whether or not he thinks Trump is “misrepresenting” the law by claiming he has privileges and rights under the PRA.

Above, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a meeting of the Federalist Society on September 20, 2022 in Washington. Barr criticized former President Donald Trump’s arguments regarding the retention of classified documents. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Absolutely. The legal theory that he can take battle plans and sensitive national security information, like his personal papers, is nonsense. It’s just as far-fetched as the legal doctrine they’ve come up with for the vice president unilaterally determines who wins the election,” he said.

The former attorney general continued: “The purpose of the law, the Presidential Records Act, was to prevent presidents from removing official documents from the White House. It was passed after Watergate, that’s all. its purpose. And so it restricts what a president can take.”

Under the PRA, records that must be retained include records related to certain political activities and the president’s duties, such as emails, text messages, and phone records, but this does not include the president’s personal records. or documents of a “purely private or non-public character”. “

“Presidential records are records in the White House relating to the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the president,” Jason R. Baron, the former director of litigation at NARA, told CBS News last August. . “Personal records such as diaries, journals, or other personal notes that are not prepared, used, or disclosed for government business are excluded from the definition of what constitutes a presidential record.”

When asked if he thinks former President Trump lied to the Department of Justice in connection with the classified documents case, former Attorney General Bill Barr replied to @costareports: “Yes, I think so.”

On whether Trump misinterpreted the Records Act, Barr says, “Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/PsTRCsG1Tt

— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 18, 2023

The federal indictment against the former president said boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago included “newspapers, clippings, letters, notes, maps, photographs, official documents and ‘other documents”. However, the PRA requires the president to separate personal documents from presidential records before leaving office.

“Obviously these [Trump’s classified] the documents are not purely private, that’s obvious and they don’t even claim now that it’s purely private, [but] what they’re saying is that the chair simply has the discretion to say they are, even if they don’t fall squarely within the definition. It’s an absurd argument,” Barr added on Sunday.

Newsweek emailed Trump’s media office for comment.

