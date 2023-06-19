President Joko Widodo tries to resolve building permit issues for complicated places of worship, will presidential regulations be issued?





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Sunday, June 18, 2023 – The government revokes SKB 2 ministers as stated in the joint decision of the Minister of Religion and the Minister of the Interior of the Minister of the Interior number 9 of 2006 concerning permits to build places of worship, must receive two recommendations . This may be because so far it seems that building permits for places of worship have been made difficult First, the recommendation of the Ministry of Religion. Second, the recommendations of the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB). Later, IMBs for places of worship will no longer need to have an FKUB recommendation, but will only use the Ministry of Religion recommendation. The IMB for places of worship is sufficient for the recommendation of the Ministry of Worship, contained in the draft presidential regulations which have been proposed by the Ministry of Worship to the Secretary of State. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said a number of facts show that the more recommendations there are, the more difficult it is for the community to get an IMB for a place of worship. If later a presidential regulation regarding the procedures for obtaining an IMB for a place of worship is issued, the government will revoke the SKB of 2 ministers. Commemoration of President Joko Widodo at Bogor Palace on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 aroused public skepticism as the SKB of 2 ministers had not been revoked. Also Read: Senior Bank Commissioner Jatim Policing Senior Artist Jenny Rachman, How Come? Here is the timeline of the case! There has also been news that President Joko Widodo will issue Presidential Regulations on Building Permit (IMB) procedures for places of worship, bringing a breath of fresh air to freedom of worship in this country. It is expected that new regulations will be issued as the government will withdraw SKB 2 ministers, which has so far been seen to have made it more difficult to persecute religion and building permits for places of worship. This is the reason why building permits for places of worship are complicated, which in turn triggers the persecution of religious minorities. The Ministry of Religion is said to be preparing a concept to facilitate the IMB of the place of worship, based on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religion. This was stated by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta on Monday, June 5, 2023 while responding to numerous complaints that permits for places of worship were being made difficult in various regions. Further in this new regulation, the IMB for places of worship is sufficient with the recommendation of the Ministry of Worship.

