Donald Trump calls himself ‘king’ in latest rant





Donald Trump described himself as the king during his last rant on his Truth Social platform. The former president had discussed the news that MSNBC had beaten Fox News in both total viewership and the key 25-54 demographic the previous week in prime time. The feat ended a 120-week winning streak for the conservative outlet.

Well, it happened, just as I predicted, Trump began, before adding, The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by fools. MAGA left Fox for more promising prairies. Long live the king. The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGABacking No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious was a disaster.

Read more: Charleston White goes all-in for Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks at the RNC CLEVELAND, OH JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump secured the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. About 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He continued: Also, don’t run negative ads against Republican and Conservative candidates by perverts and misfits like the Failing Lincoln Project, and others. Roger Ailes never allowed that, and neither did a newer, less successful Fox. Big release! MSDNC and Fake News CNN will never allow positive Republican ads or hit tracks about Crooked Joe Biden. Fox must get smart fast before it’s too late. Only TRUMP can save Fox News. It’s in freefall!

The Trumps Truth Social rant comes days after he pleaded not guilty to charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. In total, Trump faces 37 criminal charges, including counts of withholding classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among others. The worst offenses carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Read more: Donald Trump pleads not guilty after arrest for mishandling classified documents

