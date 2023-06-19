Blinken begins meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to calm rising US-China tensions

BEIJING (AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing on Sunday aimed at trying to calm the eruption of U.S.-China tensions that have left many around the world on edge.

Blinken opened his program by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for a long discussion which will be followed by a working dinner. Hell will have additional talks with Qin, as well as top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on Monday.

Neither Blinken nor Qin made substantial comments to reporters as they began the meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Despite Blinkens’ presence in the Chinese capital, the prospects for significant breakthroughs are slim, as already strained ties have become increasingly strained in recent years. Animosity and recriminations have steadily intensified over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability.

Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

Biden and Xi agreed to Blinkens’ trip early in a meeting last year in Bali. It happened during the day in February, but was delayed by diplomatic and political uproar over the discovery of what the United States says is a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States. who was shot.

The list of disagreements and potential points of conflict is long, ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea and the war of Russia in Ukraine.

Blinken will also pressure the Chinese to release detained U.S. citizens and take action to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

U.S. officials said Blinken would raise each of those points, though neither side has shown any intention of backtracking on its entrenched positions.

Shortly before leaving, Blinken stressed the importance for the United States and China to establish and maintain better lines of communication. The United States wants to ensure that the competition we have with China does not escalate into conflict over avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

Biden and Xi had pledged to improve communications precisely so that we can ensure that we communicate as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications, Blinken said on Friday.

Xi hinted at a possible desire to reduce tensions saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate for the benefit of our two countries.

I believe the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people, Xi told Gates. In the current global situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit both our countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.

Biden told reporters at the White House on Saturday that he hoped that over the next few months he would meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also about how to get along.

The chances of such a meeting could present themselves at a Group of 20 leaders meeting in September in New Delhi and at the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit in November in San Francisco that the United States is hosting.

Since the cancellation of Blinkens’ trip in February, there have been high profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns visited China in May, as China’s commerce minister visited the United States and Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Wang in Vienna in May.

But these were punctuated by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine. and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is trying to boost its global surveillance capabilities including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of persistent discontent.

Austin said Friday he was confident he and his Chinese counterpart would meet at some point, but weren’t there yet.

Underlining the difficulties, China rejected a report by a US security firm, which blamed hackers linked to China for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world, as outlandish and unprofessional

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington is carrying out hacking attacks and complained that the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.

This followed a similar rejoinder earlier in the week when China said Qin had, in a phone call with Blinken, urged the United States to respect China’s core concerns such as the issue of autonomy of Taiwan. stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition.

Meanwhile, national security advisers from the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks on Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions.

It coincides with the Biden administration signing a deal with Australia and Britain to supply the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine. China is rapidly expanding its diplomatic presence, particularly in the Indian Ocean and Pacific island countries, where it has opened or plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The deal is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership given the acronym AUKUS for Australia, UK and USA.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying issued a statement of cautious optimism as Blinken began its first day of meetings in Beijing.

I hope this meeting can help bring China-US relations back to what the two presidents agreed to in Bali, she said in a statement on Twitter.

However, two US officials played down hopes for major progress and stressed that the trip was aimed at restoring a sense of calm and normality in high-level contacts.

We came to Beijing with a realistic and confident approach and a sincere desire to handle our competition as responsibly as possible, said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.

Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert on the National Security Council, said intense competition requires intense diplomacy if tensions are to be managed. It’s the only way to dispel misperceptions, report, communicate and work together where and when our interests align.

___

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington and Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.