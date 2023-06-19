Enter Endemic, Affected by Covid-19 Must Pay!





around – Jakarta | Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has reminded the public that caring for Covid-19 patients is no longer free or at government expense if there has been a change in status from pandemic to endemic. Jokowi said within one to two weeks the government would declare endemic status for Covid-19. He passed it on while attending the decade-long commemoration of the Jokowi President’s Volunteer Front (Bara JP) in Bogor City, West Java. “It’s to be careful if it’s endemic, if you catch Covid-19, you have to pay. Currently it is still supported by the government, as soon as an endemic enters, do not applaud before to fall ill with Covid-19 and pay. The consequences are that,” Jokowi said on Sunday (6/18/2023). On the same occasion, he also revealed that dealing with Covid-19 was the most difficult task facing his government. The paid content below is an advertisement for the MGID platform. Regarding Sumut, he is not linked to the creation of this content Earlier, Jokowi said he decided that Indonesia will enter Covid-19 endemic status immediately given the sloping number of daily cases and active cases of Covid-19 and the wide coverage of Covid-19 vaccinations. 19. “We have decided to enter the endemic, but when will it be announced, (it) will be finalized only in a week, two weeks,” Jokowi said after the opening of the national coordination meeting. of 2023 (Rakornas) for internal government surveillance in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Agree with WHO Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK), Muhadjir Effendy, said the government agreed with the World Health Organization (WHO) decision to revoke the status of Covid-19 emergency on May 5, 2023. Therefore, Muhadjir said the government will immediately complete the transition from pandemic to endemic Covid-19 in Indonesia. With the end of the transition period from pandemic to endemic, Muhadjir said the Covid-19 management task force would be disbanded. The Covid-19 vaccine will also be administered by the Government as part of the normal service and is included in the usual infectious diseases. Muhadjir also said that the Covid-19 vaccination for the community will be taken care of by the government through the Administrative Body of Social Security (BPJS) for health, especially for the disadvantaged people who are beneficiaries of aid. contributions (PBI). (cover 6)

