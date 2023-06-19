Narendra Modi | Actress Mary Millben to perform at Narendra Modi events in New York and Washington DC

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, will perform in New York and Washington during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit next week, a press release said on Saturday.

Very popular in India for his singing of the national anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdiseh Hare, Millben, 38, will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with the Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawn of UNHQ.

I look forward to joining the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, the Ambassador (of India) (to the United Nations) Ruchira Kamobj, and the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, for welcome Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States, Millben said on Saturday.

She was also invited to perform at the Indian Diaspora event at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on June 23.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.

He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

I look forward with great anticipation and excitement to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States next week. This visit celebrates the US-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today, Millben said.

Formally invited by the Steering Committee for the Prime Ministers’ Official State Visit, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and his guests at an invitation-only Diaspora Reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on Friday, June 23.

I would like to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One land, one family, one future, the motto of this year’s G20 summit and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week, she said.

This motto represents the sentiment of the important democratic alliance between the United States and India. To perform for this meaningful gathering of the diaspora in Washington, DC to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour,” she said.

“Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship as the most powerful force on earth for democracy, the best model of unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations,” Millben said.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism around the world after performing the national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive U.S. presidents – President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty and world leaders.

His worldwide performance of India’s national anthem, performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th anniversary of India’s independence day, and the treasured Hindu anthem Om Jai Jagdish Hare for the celebration of Diwali 2020 have been hailed and seen by millions of people in the United States, India and the world.

Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, August 2022, she made her first historic trip to India to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence as an official guest the United States. by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

She made history as the first American and African American artist to be invited to India for the Independence Day celebration and in front of an audience of 1.4 billion people.

