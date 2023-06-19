MPs who abstain from voting on the Johnson Partygate report deserve our contempt

Ignore Boris Johnson’s childish attention seeking (Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament via AP)

It’s now official: Boris Johnson is a lying villain. He is forever marked as a man who treated his country with contempt during the first global pandemic for a century, then tried to cover up his arrogance and deceit with a torrent of untruths.

This is not surprising to those of us who for years have pointed out his selfish toxicity, much like the characteristic cowardice that led him to flee so quickly from the scene of his crimes in Westminster. Typically, he tried to hide behind a Trump-style smokescreen as he hurled abuse at his parliamentary judges, fraudulently claiming to be the victim of a sinister witch hunt led by Labor veteran Harriet Harman.

As Bob Marley sang, you can fool some people once in a while, but you can’t fool everyone all the time. We can now hope that this disreputable character will be relegated to the history books as a tragic chapter in our island’s history, left to play on the sidelines with his waning comedy act while more serious politicians focus on the growing problems of nations.

Despite Johnson’s departure, however, it remains crucial that every MP who cares about democracy shows up to support the report damning its deceptions by the Privileges Committee on Monday. Lying ministers, even prime ministers, must be held accountable to help restore faith in Westminster.

So ignore Johnson’s infantile attention-seeking. Look instead at Harman, whom he accuses of political assassination to further his goals, despite being the head of a committee with a conservative majority. She is the antithesis of former prime ministers: a hard-working Labor woman so focused on her feminist mission for more than four decades at Westminster that she endured levels of sexism and vitriol that would have crushed most of her colleagues masculine. Even Conservative supporters The telegraph of the day greeted her as fearless and tireless when she resigned as deputy leader of her party in 2015.

Harman entered Parliament 41 years ago while pregnant after winning a by-election in London, then a Tory stronghold. In the general elections of the following years, won by Margaret Thatcher, only 22 other women were elected. She felt hated for the first two decades among all the bawling men. It was horrible, lonely and painful. I almost chose to leave. It’s very hard to be around people when they’re supposed to be your colleagues and they’re actively hostile, she reflected later. Yet she was driven to stay in Parliament by the sense of injustice and the fight for equal rights that led her first into law and then into Labor politics.

She relied on mastery of politics to survive and push her causes another contrast to Johnson’s sloppy approach. That might not make her an entertainer, the kind of person to win laughs on a TV quiz, but it did make her a terrific politician. I dealt with Harman when another parliamentary committee she chaired investigated the detention of people with autism and learning disabilities, which I highlighted and campaigned to end . She grasped the detail with great speed, seeing how this scandal involved grotesque human rights abuses at the heart of the NHS. I was impressed with both his approach and his uncompromising conclusions.

If Johnson thought Harman would wither under fire, he again demonstrated his folly with the ferocity of the privileges committees’ response to his bullying. Yet even among the four Conservative members of the committee, you can find another MP who provides a welcome contrast to his former leader with his decency, devotion to duty and honesty. Despite spending almost two decades in Parliament, Sir Charles Walker, MP for Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, is far from a household name. Yet he is so committed to the rules that in 2015 he led a backbench rebellion to prevent Speaker John Bercow from being ousted in a plot by his own government.

Walker gained respect for his mental health campaign after admitting his own struggles and, importantly, for the way he admitted his own biases after meeting families of people who died in police cells. It led him on a journey that sparked the first parliamentary debate on black deaths in custody. In the past 30 years since I became an adult, I have read of grieving black families on the court steps or inquests scrolling across my television screen. So far, I have chosen to do nothing. Now I get up and try to do something, he says. We have not done the right thing on the part of the Afro-Caribbean community.

He was seen for many years as a devoted loyalist, the kind of unflamboyant character who obeys the whips during votes. Yet his outburst of righteous fury in the lobby over the mayhem and disgrace that led to the Liz Truss government fiasco went viral on social media as he accused ministers of placing personal ambition at the above party and national interests.

As with Harman, there are areas where we would disagree; he is, after all, a Brexiteer. And like Harman, Walker is stepping down in the next election, appalled by tribal anger and threats aimed at politicians. Our democracy is not in a good position, he told me.

He is right. The revelations of the confinement holidays, then the lies and deceptions, prolonged the breach between Parliament and the public. This is why it is crucial to defend the rules of Westminster by strongly supporting the report of the Privileges Committee and to resist efforts to undermine its legitimacy and why all weasels who abstain or do not turn up for the vote deserve contempt.

It is a fight for the soul of our politics to save Westminster from the selfish and peddlers who see it only as a platform for their personal ambitions. On one side stands the shameful Johnson, on the other admirable politicians like Harman and Walker. Ultimately, the health of our democracy depends on the outcome of this struggle.