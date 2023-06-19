Online sleuths expose Chinese gas executive caught holding hands with 25-year-old secretary in video

He’s a middle-aged married executive from a huge crown corporation.

She’s his 25-year-old secretary and the daughter of an influential family.

When the video caught them holding hands for a social media account in a shopping mall, not even the Chinese Communist Party’s all-pervasive censorship might save them.

That’s not what Xi thought.

The unrestrained chairman of China’s one-party administration has campaigned hard to establish his regime’s credibility.

He insists that the Communist Party sees everything, knows everything, is the source of all knowledge and the paragon of all virtue.

Even when it’s not.

When Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accused former Communist Party Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli and his wife of forcing her to have sex, she disappeared.







Peng Shuai “disappeared” after accusing former Communist Party Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex. AFP via Getty Images

Upon her reappearance a year later, she retracted all allegations and retired from public life.

Hu Jiyong is not a member of the Communist Party’s executive committee.

But he is one of its greatest beneficiaries.

He is the head of a major subsidiary of the huge oil and gas conglomerate PetroChina.

This means he is among the best the Chinese Communist Party has to offer.

Little is known about his secretary other than his surname Dong and his taste for the finer things in life.

But both should have known better.

An innocent clip of the romantic couple wearing matching pink outfits on a shopping spree in Chengdu, Sichuan, earlier this month drew public attention and anger.







Chinese state-controlled media say the photos could infringe on Jiyong’s personal rights. TODAY online/YouTube

The original video was deleted within hours.

But even Beijing’s censorship regime could not contain the ensuing scandal.

What Xi Jinping Thought

Since assuming an unprecedented third term as supreme leader of the Communist Party of China last year, Xi Jinping’s thought has become a must-read and study document for the party’s 97 million members. .

And just in case you’re not convinced it’s so central to the way Beijing does things, the primacy of Xi Thought has been enshrined in China’s constitution.

It’s a lot to take in.

President Xi has published more than 40 books on topics ranging from communist history and theory to economics and ethics. And then there are the collections of all his speeches.

They are all about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era and the common destiny of mankind.

Then there is Xi Jinping in Thought on Rule of Law.







Xi Jinping, the leader of China’s Supreme Party, has spoken excessively about the need for strong moral character within the party. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

And Sketch for the implementation of the moral construction of citizens in the new era.

And while the scandal-ridden couple may not have hit that part of the playlist just yet, many Chinese netizens have.

Executive director, party secretary and general manager of state-owned Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation Hu Jiyong was sidelined for a disciplinary committee investigation last week before being fired. Ms. Dong went to the ground.

And state-controlled media are calling for an end to street photography.

Come out in the fallout

The videographer was just doing his job.

They are a regular feature of Chinese malls. They are there as street fashion photographers, social media content creators and marketers.

This is something to expect when stepping out in style in Chengdu.

Chunxi Road is a famous commercial street known for its bustling shopping and entertainment scene, as well as modern architecture and lively atmosphere, said the World times.

It has become a hub of street shots for Chinese influencers, young people and trend setters.

It’s about the business imperative to capture an image of youth, wealth, romance and joy.







Hu Jiyong is pictured holding hands with his 25-year-old secretary. TODAY online/YouTube

On the surface, Hu and Dong fit the bill perfectly.

But only if you didn’t realize who they were.

However, one of the viewers did. And the clip was quickly sent to the top of Chinese trending lists.

It was a viral success story: Communist Party algorithms seem to have thought the attention was actually on street fashion.

Chinese social media quickly established that Dong was carrying an $8,000 Lady Dior handbag and wearing a $100 bodycon dress. Online stores carrying the design reportedly sold out the 4,000 available items overnight.

When the political implications were realized, it was too late for the censors.

In an online feeding frenzy, Chinese netizens discovered and distributed the couples’ phone numbers, addresses and career records among a host of other revealing online documents.

Some included photos of Dong posing in lingerie and in bed.

Within a week, the scandal had generated more than 200 million visits.

In the eyes of the Chinese public, who are accustomed to online virality as a tool to expose unscrupulous bureaucrats, leaders of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are no different from civil servants in terms of expected accountability, says Jordan Schneider of ChinaTalk.

Implementation of moral construction

According to Party regulations, a disciplined lifestyle is one of the six main disciplines that follow the political, organizational, integrity, public and work disciplines, reads a China Daily editorial dealing with the scandal.

Violation of lifestyle discipline can also lead to integrity and work discipline, taking into account possible corruption.







The misconduct of senior officials is seen as a threat to the credibility of the Communist Party. Mikhail Svetlov

He says such misconduct among senior officials was cause for concern. He concedes that the Communist Party’s image and credibility are at stake.

That’s why all Chinese journalists must pass a Xi Thought written exam from July 1 in order to keep their jobs.

Chinese journalists, if allowed to dig and publish, would unearth all sorts of incredibly unseemly things that would surely shake people’s faith in the Party, Schneider writes.

After all, the relative freedom to uncover official wrongdoing allowed under Hu’s (previous president) era helped convince Xi that the Party needed to crack down on both the corruption in the system and the journalists who helped expose it.

So for now, there are only glimpses behind the curtain when officials are too stupid to hide their misdeeds.

But China’s state-controlled media was quick to jump on the big picture.

It emphasizes privacy issues. And he questions whether or not internet enthusiasts have a role to play in enforcing Communist Party policies, at least when it comes to corruption, morality and copyright.

Unauthorized snapshots may infringe portrait rights, according to state-controlled China Dailyintones.

The question of whether street photography and filming constitute invasions of privacy and portraiture rights has been the subject of heated discussion on Chinese social media platforms over the past week after a former head of a public company was filmed in public holding a woman’s hand.

He says China’s civil code allows portrait rights, which essentially gives a subject the copyright to any image.

All of the lawyers interviewed called on street photographers to obey the law and respect the legitimate rights of bystanders, and suggested caution when working on the streets to ensure their behavior complies with the law, the ethics and morals, says the article.

According to the state-controlled Global Times, the original photographer voluntarily deleted the original video just hours after it was posted, adding that Hu and the woman contacted him after the issue went viral.

It also reports that the photographer has closed his professional social media account.