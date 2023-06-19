Family regeneration: why Kaesang opts for Pilkada is not called dynastic politics





SUKABUMIUPDATE.com – DPC PDIP Solo City FX Chairman Rudy has now come under public scrutiny after claiming President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) youngest son Kaesang Pangarep to run for mayor of Depok is not a dynastic policy . FX Rudy’s excuse to defend Kaesang is why he is now heavily bullied by netizens. Because, FX argues that a political practice can be called dynastic politics when political figures are always in the same family. For Rudy, Jokowi and Kaesang are no longer part of the same family because they have different family cards or family cards. Indeed, Kaesang is now married and automatically has a different head of household, as Rudy explained as quoted by suara.com on Friday (6/16/2023). Netizens tweeted that Rudy’s statement showed that it was so easy to avoid dynastic politics by changing families. “It turns out that all this time we have been too stupid in interpreting dynastic politics. It is a pity that we have lived and studied for so many years, it turns out that we only know now that the lines between dynasties and non-dynasties are only so thin,” netizens wrote. Definition of dynastic politics Launched from the official website of the Constitutional Court, dynastic politics can be interpreted as political power wielded by a group of people still bound in family relationships, political dynasties are more synonymous with kingdoms because power will be passed down from generation to generation. generation. generation from father to son, so that power remains within the family circle. What happens if a state or region uses a dynastic policy? According to a professor of political science at Fisipol UGM, AGN Ari Dwipayana, quoted by mkri.id on July 10, 2015, the trend towards kinship politics is a symptom of neo-patrimonialism. Its seeds have long been rooted in the traditional way, namely in the form of a patrimonial system, which favors political regeneration based on genealogical ties, rather than a merit system, in the weighing of achievements.

