PM Modis’ US visit is the real big deal

Modis’ first state visit to the United States is unmissable as the White House prepares to serenade the Indian leader. In an unprecedented build-up, the White House, State Department and Pentagon rave in unison over Modi’s visit in anticipation. Key Biden cabinet members and politicians across the aisle literally ran out of adjectives and hyperbole, calling Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit transformative, historic and groundbreaking.

The ceremonial part of the visit with all the bells and whistles will be captivating and breathtaking. Prime Minister Modi will be greeted at the White House on the morning of June 22 with a 21-gun salute, attended by a record number of Indian-Americans. The Biden administration pulled out all the stops to make Modi’s visit memorable and substantial in terms of optics as well as results. Prime Minister Modi will be only the Biden administration’s third state visitor, following French President Emmanuel Macron in December 2022 and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April 2023. Modi will also become the first Indian leader to s address the joint session of the US Congress. on June 22, for the second time.

With so much hype and frenzy, the big question is whether Prime Minister Modi’s June 20-23 visit to the United States will live up to high expectations. Skeptics may scoff and cynics may quibble, but if you look at the ambition and scale of the agenda, this is one of those rare occasions when the results can actually exceed the hype. The deliverables to be unveiled after talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden at the White House on June 22 will be truly transformational and groundbreaking in their long-term impact and ramifications.

NEW ENGINE,

NEW JOURNEY

The centerpiece of PM Modis’ visit to the United States will be a groundbreaking agreement between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the co-manufacturing of jet engines in India. The co-manufacturing of the GE F414 jets, which will be used to power future fighter jets such as the Tejas Mark 2, promises to be a game-changer for India’s quest to indigenize its defense industrial complex.

The long-term impact of the jet engine agreement will be to accelerate the removal of technology barriers. In a sign of things to come, President Biden is leading the deal head-on, directing officials to remove unnecessary obstacles and barriers to deepen defense, trade and technology cooperation with India. The transfer of technology that is likely to occur will have multiple ripple effects on the country’s national defense industry, enhancing India’s ability not only to manufacture weapons for national needs, but also to improve its capability to export to friendly countries in the South. Strategically, the jet engine deal will strengthen India’s deterrence against Chinese aggression and accelerate India’s rise as a major Asian and global power.

Defense ties are set to grow exponentially, with the Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh approving a deal to acquire 31 armed MQ-9 Reaper drones15 for the Navy and eight each for the Army and Air Force. The drone deal is expected to bolster India’s defense against China in the Indian Ocean region along its land borders, particularly with regard to China’s supply of armed Cai drones to Pakistan. Hong-4 and Wing Loong-II. These drones can also be used to enhance surveillance of Chinese military activities along the Line of Actual Control and the longstanding confrontation in eastern Ladakh.

DEFENSE INNOVATION BRIDGE

The big takeaway from PM Modis’ visit to the US will be the removal of barriers and regulations to facilitate India’s emergence as a hub in global technology supply chains. Ahead of Modi’s visit, the two-day INDUS-X initiative will be launched, which will bring together defense and technology startups from both countries in a network to share technology and expertise to build a bridge of defense innovation. . In another transformational deal, the two sides are expected to sign a pact on establishing semiconductor supply chains in India, which will help reduce the increased global reliance on China for manufacturing. of semiconductors.

ROAD TO FOLLOW:

NEXT STEPS

China will be the elephant in the room when President Biden and Prime Minister Modi meet at the White House on June 22. Countering China’s aggressive posturing and rule-changing behavior in disputed geographies such as the South China Sea will feature in the discussions. From defense deals to semiconductors, India and the United States will seek to challenge China’s ambitions. Going forward, the real big deal of Modi’s visit will be India’s release from the technological constraints that have stymied the growth potential of the world’s fastest growing major economy. The civilian nuclear deal reached in the summer of 2005 was the watershed moment that converted once distant democracies into engaged democracies, paving the way for a rapid transformation of India-US relations over the next few years. The nuclear deal boosted India’s international stature by bringing India into the global nuclear tent, but nearly a decade and a half later, the nuclear deal is still going strong. This is why the summer of 2023 is the watershed moment in Indo-US relations, with both sides finally overcoming the hesitations of history, in the famous words of PM Modis to the US Congress in 2016, to script the next big steps. fastest growing in the world. strategic partnership.

Manish Chand is CEO of the Center for Global Insights India, a think tank focused on global affairs and India Writes Network. He is the editor of India and the World, a journal devoted to international affairs.