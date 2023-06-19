President Joko Widodo to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live at GBK Senayan

SINAR HARAPAN – President Joko Widodo will watch the FIFA Match Day match between Indonesia National Team and Argentina National Team at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Monday at 7.30pm WIB.
President Jokowi’s attendance was confirmed by Vice President of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Zainudin Amali on Sunday after he inaugurated the launch of a new bus for the Indonesian national team at the Garuda Store complex in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta.
“The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be there to watch the match live. It has been confirmed, God willing, that he will be there,” the PSSI vice president told reporters. , Zainudin Amali.
The presence of the number one in Indonesia and the influx of thousands of Indonesian fans who will watch the game directly at the stadium, Zainudin Amali said that regarding security, he had coordinated with the security forces and urged fans to enter the stadium immediately.
“It has been arranged (coordination) related to security. It has been directed. To friends (supporters) please come early, don’t just start the game, just want to come. For those who already have a bracelet , go straight into (stadium), said Zainudin Amali.
It is confirmed that the Indonesian national team through coach Shin Tae Yong will play reliable players such as Dimas Drajad, Asnawi Mangkualam, Arhan Pratama and Marc Klok.
Practically, Garuda’s squad can only be bolstered by defender Sandy Walsh who suffered a calf injury during a training camp in Surabaya last Sunday.
Meanwhile, from the squad that has World Cup-winning status, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to give vacations to senior players such as captain Lionel Messi, winger Angel Di Maria and the defender Nicholas Otamendi.
Albicaleste’s squad are expected to appear with a number of potential young players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed that the match between his team and the Indonesian national team will be difficult.
The Indonesian national team is due to meet world champions Argentina in a game dubbed FIFA Match Day at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno stadium on Monday.
“So Indonesia are a good team. They have good technique. It’s not easy for us (Argentina) against Indonesia, of course,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said during a press conference before Sunday’s match.
Scaloni also revealed that tomorrow carrying out a strategy by rotating a certain number of players is an experiment that tries to be carried out to give young players minutes of play.
“The replacement (rotation) of Argentine players in this match is not due to Indonesia’s weakness. But I want to try a new strategy and I want to experiment,” Scaloni said.
The coach who led the Tango team to win the 2022 World Cup also said that there will be changes regarding the depth of the players compared to the players who entered the team during the World Cup from last year.
This was also demonstrated by Scaloni in the match against Australia (15/6) by giving potential player Alejandro Garnacho the opportunity to play.
“Every minute a player plays, there will indeed be significant changes to be made (team rotation) and there are a lot of things that need to be followed by those changes. There are a lot of new players that are entered the team, but the color (characteristic) of the Argentine game remains unchanged,” Scaloni said.
Scaloni also commented on the enthusiasm of the Indonesian people with the arrival of the Albicaleste team. Scaloni also appreciated the presence of supporters who came directly to the stadium.
“I am happy that the Indonesian people are enthusiastic against Argentina, who are the winners of the World Cup. I am also happy for the enthusiasm of the people who saw us play in the stadium,” the coach said. who was once a Deportivo la Coruña player.