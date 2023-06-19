President Joko Widodo to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live at GBK Senayan

SINAR HARAPAN – President Joko Widodo will watch the FIFA Match Day match between Indonesia National Team and Argentina National Team at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Monday at 7.30pm WIB.

President Jokowi’s attendance was confirmed by Vice President of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Zainudin Amali on Sunday after he inaugurated the launch of a new bus for the Indonesian national team at the Garuda Store complex in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta.

“The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be there to watch the match live. It has been confirmed, God willing, that he will be there,” the PSSI vice president told reporters. , Zainudin Amali.

The presence of the number one in Indonesia and the influx of thousands of Indonesian fans who will watch the game directly at the stadium, Zainudin Amali said that regarding security, he had coordinated with the security forces and urged fans to enter the stadium immediately.

“It has been arranged (coordination) related to security. It has been directed. To friends (supporters) please come early, don’t just start the game, just want to come. For those who already have a bracelet , go straight into (stadium), said Zainudin Amali.

It is confirmed that the Indonesian national team through coach Shin Tae Yong will play reliable players such as Dimas Drajad, Asnawi Mangkualam, Arhan Pratama and Marc Klok.

Practically, Garuda’s squad can only be bolstered by defender Sandy Walsh who suffered a calf injury during a training camp in Surabaya last Sunday.

Meanwhile, from the squad that has World Cup-winning status, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to give vacations to senior players such as captain Lionel Messi, winger Angel Di Maria and the defender Nicholas Otamendi.

Albicaleste’s squad are expected to appear with a number of potential young players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.