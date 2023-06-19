Politics
MP who owes seat to Boris Johnson faces Red Wall revenge, writes ANDREW PIERCE
Like so many Tory MPs, Andy Carter owes his seat to Boris Johnson and his staunchly pro-Brexit platform during the last general election.
The MP for Warrington South, who won a majority of 2,000 votes in his Red Wall constituency in 2019, is now thought to be on a chicken coop, battling for a safer seat ahead of Labor’s predicted victory next year .
Polls suggest Labor has a 90 per cent chance of winning Warrington South, and Carter is eyeing Chester South and Eddisbury, a new seat formed after the boundary changes, which is expected to become Tory.
The problem? He is also one of four Tory MPs on Harriet Harmans’ Privileges Committee, who last week voted to ban Boris from Parliament for 90 days, the second longest suspension in 75 years and the PM’s former supporters are furious Carters shares.
Boris is hugely popular with the party in the country, an ally says. Backstabbers like Andy need to think about a new career after the next election as they will no longer be MPs.
Bercows back, why not Boris?
Last year, former speaker John Bercows’ parliamentary pass was confiscated after the Commons standards watchdog ruled he had intimidated staff and lied to his inquiry.
It was the same punishment meted out to Boris Johnson by the Privileges Committee, but last week Bercow was spotted on parliamentary grounds.
Was he pushing for a peerage? No, he was attending a party for Labors Lord (Alfred) Dubs.
His unwelcome presence underscores the vindictiveness of Boris’ pass withdrawal. After all, the ex-Prime Minister will still be free to travel to Westminster whenever an MP invites him.
Terry Waite’s knighthood reminds me of an interesting exchange he had with Bernard Manning.
The late comedian asked Waite, who was held captive in Lebanon for four years after trying to free hostages there, what he had been doing since his release.
Waite told him he was going to take part in the BBC quiz show Mastermind, and Manning asked what his chosen topic was.
Impassive Waite: Radiators of Beirut, 1987-1991.
Pennys pithy jibe at SNP
Commons Leader Penny Mourdant (pictured) praised Humza Yousaf for being ‘the first SNP Prime Minister not to be arrested’
A typically piquant intervention from Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who told MPs: I am going to praise the Scottish Government this week because of the historic achievement of its First Minister Humza Yousaf.
‘Credit to him: he has the honor of being the first SNP Prime Minister not to have been arrested.
In addition to Nicola Sturgeons’ legal troubles, her predecessor Alex Salmond was acquitted of sexual assault charges in 2020.
Mordaunt might have added that two Labor prime ministers, Jack McConnell and his predecessor Henry McLeish, were also questioned by police, the former over allegations of money for honors and the latter over allegations of fraudulent claims.
What a record!
The House of Lords has agreed to the appointment of Lord (Peter) Ricketts as Chairman of its European Affairs Committee.
If they really want to make Brexit a success, the government is crazy for not stopping that.
Ricketts is a former Foreign Office Sir Humphrey, and the kind of Establishment Remoaner who, if his trousers were ever forcibly removed, would likely be found wearing EU flag Y-fronts.
British actress Lesley-Anne Down, now based in the United States, will play Margaret Thatcher in a biopic about Ronald Reagan.
She tweeted: President Obama and Biden both removed the bust of Sir Winston Churchill from the Oval Office, President Trump installed it when he was in office.
Why remove a war hero and the man who was responsible for saving us all from the Nazis?
The Iron Lady herself could hardly have said it better.
