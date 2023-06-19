Morning Briefing: June 18, 2023





ANKARA Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Russia’s demand to strike a decision center in Ukraine, Western sanctions on Russia and the US excluding Ukraine privileges in joining NATO. TOP STORIES Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western countries had introduced more than 15,000 sanctions against Russia. Lavrov said in an interview with Russian Knowledge in St. Petersburg that restrictive measures are also used against other countries. “There are statistics that one in four countries in the world are subject to sanctions,” he said. He criticized Western countries for treating other states as “inferior” and said, “Our collective Western partner allows no equality.” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a decision-making center was hit in Ukraine. “On June 16, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a combined strike with long-range high-precision sea and air weapons against one of the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The target of the strike reached The designated goal has been achieved,” he told a news conference in Moscow. US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Ukraine should meet the same standards as other countries regarding NATO membership and that no special amenities will be granted to the country in this context. Biden answered questions from reporters before boarding his plane for Pennsylvania State. When asked if the United States would facilitate Ukraine’s NATO membership, Biden replied: “No. Because they have to meet the same standards. So I’m not going to facilitate it. .” Biden also said Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to coordinate militarily while questioning the integrity of its military. NEWS IN BRIEF At least one person was injured in Friday’s earthquake in western France, an official said.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it had received more than a million pilgrims so far for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

After more than 30 years, Atari will release “Mr. Run and Jump” as a new cartridge game for the Atari 2600 – a 46-year-old console.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed Turkey-EU relations in a phone call on Saturday.

The Taliban administration declared on Saturday that the day the last American soldier leaves Afghanistan will be a national holiday.

The United States demanded that Serbia “immediately and unconditionally” release three Kosovar police officers it had detained.

For the first time, the autonomous regional government of Bangsamoro, in the southern Philippines, participated in a global forum in Chile.

Five civilians were killed on Saturday in fresh clashes between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur, western Sudan, officials said.

Although King Charles III officially commemorates his 75th birthday on November 14, he is honored with an early celebration this weekend during “Trooping the Colour”, the King’s birthday parade.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes wins Turkish basketball title Anadolu Efes won the Basketball Super League Türkiye Sigorta 2023 title on Saturday. The Istanbul club beat Pinar Karsiyaka 83-74 to sweep the final 3-0 and claim their record 16th league championship. TRADE AND ECONOMY Turkey targets $265 billion in exports by end of 2023: President Erdogan Turkey is seeking to increase its exports to $265 billion by the end of 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. "Despite the negative global economic outlook, we want to increase our exports to $265 billion by the end of this year and to $285 billion next year," Erdogan told the Assembly's 30th Ordinary General Assembly of Turkish Exporters and the Export Champions Awards Ceremony in Ankara.

