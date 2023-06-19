Ex-CM urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out against violence





Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yet to speak out on the violence in the state. Manipur has been the scene of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The violence left more than 100 dead, more than 300 injured and thousands displaced. Singh, a Congress leader, is part of a ten-party delegation that has been waiting in Delhi for a meeting with Modi since June 12. The Delegation also includes representatives of Janata Dal (Uni), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Socialist Revolutionary Party, All India Forward Bloc, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Party Aam Aadmi and the Nationalist Congress Party, The Indian Express reported. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Singh said Manipur had been burning since May and around 20,000 people were in relief camps. However, the Prime Minister has yet to express anything regarding Manipur, he said. Is Manipur part of India or not? If so, why hasn’t the Prime Minister of India spoken about it? The former chief minister said members of the delegation were not trying to politicize the situation. We are not here for political advantage; we are just looking for peace, he said. Please help us. Asked what steps the government should take to bring peace, Singh said that was up to the Center to decide. Since May, the state of Manipur has been burning, and to this day it continues to burn. There is hustle and bustle everywhere, with 20,000 people, including women and children, taking refuge in camps. However, the Prime Minister has not yet expressed anything regarding Manipur. East pic.twitter.com/Lxziuvvt3c — Congress (@INCIndia) June 17, 2023 Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that when similar violence erupted in Manipur in 2001, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met with a cross-party delegation within six days of his request. He said Vajpayee then urged the citizens of the state to keep the peace and help the administration restore normality. Today we sit and wait 40 days, Ramesh said. There were no statements, no messages and no calls from the Prime Minister. Tribal Groups Twitter Account Blocked The Twitter account of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum was held up in India in response to a legal request, prompting the band to allege it was an attempt to drown out the already marginalized voice of the Kuki-Zo tribal communities. The forum, which claims to represent recognized tribes in Manipurs Lamka district, said that due to the action against its Twitter account, its limited efforts to shed light on ongoing ethnic cleansing have been stifled, reports India Today NE. He said it was a case of unfair censorship that took away his right to free speech. This act comes on top of the already crippling 40+ days of internet blackout in Manipur Hills districts [minimal restriction in the valley districts]severely limiting and hampering the Kuki-Zo tribes’ ability to report daily incidents on the ground, the forum said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1051105/is-manipur-part-of-india-or-not-ex-cm-urges-pm-narendra-modi-to-speak-out-on-violence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos