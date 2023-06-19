Antony Blinken in China: All eyes wonder if US Secretary of State will meet Xi Jinping | Antoine Blinken

Antony Blinken will meet China’s top diplomat and possibly its president on Monday, the last day of a rare visit aimed at trying to bring relations back to historic lows.

In the first visit by a US secretary of state to China in five years, Blinken is expected to meet with Wang Yi, but all eyes will be on his meeting with President Xi Jinping, according to people familiar with the matter. be confirmed by the State Department.

On Sunday, Blinken held talks over seven and a half hours longer than scheduled with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. The US State Department called the talks held in an ornate state villa and included a candid, substantial and constructive banquet dinner, although they did not appear to be making any concrete progress on the disputes. which include Taiwan, trade, human rights and fentanyl.

Both expressed a desire to stabilize relations despite what a US official said were deep differences, and agreed that Qin would travel to Washington to continue the conversation, although no date was announced.

However, behind closed doors, Qin told Blinken that relations between the United States and China were at their lowest since the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang clearly explained to Antony Blinken the importance of the Taiwan issue for China’s interests. Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock

This is not in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples, nor the common expectations of the international community, Qin said during the talks at the ancient Diaoyutai Gardens.

China has made it clear that Taiwan is the most important and potentially dangerous issue. Qin Gang stressed that the Taiwan issue is the core of China’s interests, the most important issue in China-U.S. relations and the most significant risk, Chinese state media quoted Qin as telling Blinken.

In turn, Blinken stressed the importance of diplomacy and keeping communication channels open on all issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation, the spokesperson said. from the State Department, Matthew Miller.

U.S. officials and analysts expect Blinkens’ visit to pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina. Raimondo.

It could also pave the way for talks between Xi and President Joe Biden at multilateral summits later in the year.

Sino-US relations have soured across the board in recent years, raising fears that the two could one day clash militarily over the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military talks with Washington is particularly alarming for China’s neighbors.

Ahead of the talks, U.S. officials saw little chance of a breakthrough in the many disputes between the world’s biggest economies, which also include U.S. efforts to rein in China’s semiconductor industry and stem the flow of the opioid. synthetic lethal fentanyl and its chemical precursors from China. .

Blinken was originally scheduled to surrender in February, but abruptly abandoned his plans when the United States protested and later shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon hovering over its soil.

Biden played down the balloon episode as Blinken headed for China, saying: I don’t think the leaders knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on.

I think it was more embarrassing than intentional, Biden told reporters on Saturday.

Biden said he hoped to meet Xi again after their long and surprisingly cordial meeting in November on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, where they agreed to visit Blinkens.

I hope over the next few months I will meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also how we can get along, Biden said.

The two leaders are expected to attend the upcoming G20 summit in September in New Delhi, and Xi is invited to visit San Francisco in November when the United States hosts the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum.

With Reuters and Agence France-Presse