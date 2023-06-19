Chinese university students tested to understand Xi’s nationalist creed

Zhang, a student from central China’s Henan province, encountered a cryptic essay prompt during his college entrance exam this month: Blowing out other people’s lamps won’t make you any brighter.

Essay question in Chinese in China is notoriously grueling gaokaowhich lasts two days and determines students’ university internships and often their careers have become increasingly nationalistic in recent years.

But this year, the examiners turned directly to the thought of Xi Jinping, as we know the collected remarks of the Chinese president, asking students to answer texts with strongly implied anti-American themes.

In modern China, it is hard to avoid Xi, the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and his Marxist musings. The president’s official portrait and banners bearing his slogans plaster shop walls and roadside billboards, and voluminous collections of his essays stock bookstore shelves.

But the integration of Xi Jinping’s thinking into China’s education system to indoctrinate would-be Communist Party members at an impressionable age reflects a leadership worried about threats to its control and a younger generation increasingly out of touch with politics, have said analysts.

We can see the party putting more pressure on society and youth, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor emeritus at Hong Kong Baptist University. The geopolitical and economic threats have clearly convinced the party leadership that it needs a stronger leader, that it needs a symbol to glue society around.

Another question asked students to think about Xi’s sentence: One flower blooming alone is not spring, but a hundred flowers blooming together make the garden full of spring. The review found that the texts were taken from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches, which express common truths in vivid language.

Not all of the approximately 13 million students who passed the gaokao this year were faced with questions that explicitly covered Xi Jinping’s thinking. But many of those who did were in outlying provinces, such as the northwest region of Xinjiang, where authorities have been accused of crimes against humanity for the detention of more than a million Uyghurs. and other ethnic minority Muslims.

This year, as Xi begins an unprecedented third term, there are signs he is looking to expand that personality cult. Most official speeches and documents extol his formal doctrine, Xi Jinping Thought on New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, which has been enshrined in the Chinese constitution, a privilege similarly granted to Mao.

A core tenet of the Xi ideology is to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, which is understood by many analysts to include the replacement of US hegemony with a multipolar world order in which a China more assertive wields significant global influence.

But despite his strong grip on domestic politics, China’s nationalist leader faces growing tensions with the United States and a faltering economic recovery that is contributing to record levels of youth unemployment. A rare outburst of protests in November against Covid-19 controls drew disgruntled young people to the streets of the country’s biggest cities.

The position of parties in society and the position of parties in the world are uncertain, said John P Burns, professor emeritus at the University of Hong Kong. That’s why they tighten the central control and try to get people to think the same thoughts.

Xi’s personality cult is nowhere near as extreme as that of Mao, who fomented the disastrous Cultural Revolution to purge perceived challenges to socialism within the party and its leadership, analysts say.

But some observers on the mainland describe Xi’s growing public presence as the Koreanization of northern China, a reference to Kim Jong Un’s overwhelming dominance in China’s smaller neighbor.

There is a sense of insecurity among Chinese leaders and even paranoia, Cabestan said. That’s why we come back to this cult of personality.

This message was well received by Zhang, the student from Henan Province, who offered a geopolitical interpretation of his exam that could have made Xi proud, explaining how US hegemonism is not conducive to world peace. .

Another student, also surnamed Zhang but unrelated, wrote about how young people should build a community with a shared future for humanity, echoing a common phrase from Xi that many analysts take to refer to the end of American preeminence.

However, some teachers said the connotations of the exam questions would be lost on many students, especially outside the cities of Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou.

I teach science students that they don’t study politics and don’t watch the news much. They probably won’t know the political background, said a teacher named Li in Henan province who helped her class prepare for the gaokao.

Burns of the University of Hong Kong said the exams raise questions about Chinese leaders’ priorities for educating the next generation. Are they looking for ideological conformity or are they looking for originality and thinking outside the box? he said.