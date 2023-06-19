Prabowo reaffirms his good decision to join the government of Jokowi

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto again hailed the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Party General Chairman Gerindra reiterated that his decision to join Jokowi’s government was the right decision.

Last statement Prabowo praising Jokowi’s leadership was conveyed during a videoconference during the big consolidation event for the leadership of Gerindra DKI West Jakarta (Jakbar) on Sunday (18/6/2023). Prabowo stressed his decision to join Jokowi for the sake of the Indonesian nation.

“I decided to join President Joko Widodo in 2019. And today, I am even more convinced that my decision was the right one, and that my decision was for the good and the interests of all the Indonesian people”, said said Prabowo.

He realized that at the start of his decision, many of his followers might be disappointed. In fact, he also said someone was mad at the decision.

“I get it, I get it, at first a lot of my supporters maybe were disappointed that I joined some who were maybe angry,” he said.

Prabowo also convinced himself to see President Jokowi’s commitment to Indonesia’s interests as long as he joins the government. He also believes that President Jokowi is committed to the progress of the Indonesian nation.

“Ladies and gentlemen. After nearly 4 years of working with President Joko Widodo, on closer inspection, I am sure of his commitment to the interests of the Indonesian people,” he said.

“Therefore, the Gerindra Party must not hesitate to face the days, weeks and months to come,” he added.

Almost similar statements are often made by Prabowo at various times of activity. detikcom summarizes Prabowo’s statement regarding the decision to join Jokowi’s government. Here’s more:

Habib Munzir Almusawa Haul Event

Prabowo praised Jokowi as he witnessed the transport of Habib Munzir Almusawa to Rawajati, South Jakarta. In his remarks, Prabowo first touched on the current global situation. The war between Ukraine and Russia, he said, had a huge impact.

“The whole world is now facing a tense situation, just in Europe, which is said to be the most developed country, the most democratic country, just in Europe there has been a terrible war, the war has been going on for more than year between Ukraine and Russia,” Prabowo said in South Jakarta on Sunday (28/5/2023).

Prabowo said that from this war about 100,000 more Russian soldiers died. In fact, he continued, the impact was far more severe for the Ukrainian military.

Prabowo then imagined that this event would occur in Indonesia. According to him, it is possible that within 4 years the Indonesian army will no longer exist. For this, he recalled the dangers of war for the country.

“Russian soldiers alone are estimated to have died over 100,000 in a year, Russian soldiers. It is said that the Ukrainian army would be more than that, even though the population of Russia is probably 1/3 of the population of Indonesia Additionally, Ukraine’s population is probably 1/10 of Indonesia’s, Prabowo said.

“Brothers and sisters, we can imagine the war there, let’s say the Indonesian army now has 400,000 people, if 100,000 die in 4 years, our army will be finished. If 100,000 die in one year, in 4 years , our army will be finished,” he continued.

Prabowo then explained the impact of war on life in the world. He gave the example of the wars in Russia and Ukraine which have driven up the price of certain foodstuffs.

“We have to imagine the impact of the war there which he said thousands of kilos had affected our lives around the world, why? Because Ukraine and Russia produce 30% of the world’s wheat, why also because Russia, Belarus also have sources for fertilizers, if the fertilizer is difficult, it is difficult for our farmers to plant,” Prabowo said.

The Bacapres of the Gerindra party said the war would have an impact on rising food prices. Nevertheless, he is grateful that under the leadership of President Joko Widodo these challenges can be overcome.

“Food prices will go up, why? Because Russia is also one of the biggest producers of fuel. To overcome the economy to overcome COVID,” Prabowo explained.

“And it is because our belief is that because our government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo is able to be with the people, with all the components of our people, we are able to work together, we are able to ‘being compact, we are able to be peaceful, we are able to get along,’ he said.

