Politics
Prabowo reaffirms his good decision to join the government of Jokowi
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto again hailed the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Party General Chairman Gerindra reiterated that his decision to join Jokowi’s government was the right decision.
Last statement Prabowo praising Jokowi’s leadership was conveyed during a videoconference during the big consolidation event for the leadership of Gerindra DKI West Jakarta (Jakbar) on Sunday (18/6/2023). Prabowo stressed his decision to join Jokowi for the sake of the Indonesian nation.
“I decided to join President Joko Widodo in 2019. And today, I am even more convinced that my decision was the right one, and that my decision was for the good and the interests of all the Indonesian people”, said said Prabowo.
He realized that at the start of his decision, many of his followers might be disappointed. In fact, he also said someone was mad at the decision.
“I get it, I get it, at first a lot of my supporters maybe were disappointed that I joined some who were maybe angry,” he said.
Prabowo also convinced himself to see President Jokowi’s commitment to Indonesia’s interests as long as he joins the government. He also believes that President Jokowi is committed to the progress of the Indonesian nation.
“Ladies and gentlemen. After nearly 4 years of working with President Joko Widodo, on closer inspection, I am sure of his commitment to the interests of the Indonesian people,” he said.
“Therefore, the Gerindra Party must not hesitate to face the days, weeks and months to come,” he added.
Almost similar statements are often made by Prabowo at various times of activity. detikcom summarizes Prabowo’s statement regarding the decision to join Jokowi’s government. Here’s more:
Habib Munzir Almusawa Haul Event
Prabowo praised Jokowi as he witnessed the transport of Habib Munzir Almusawa to Rawajati, South Jakarta. In his remarks, Prabowo first touched on the current global situation. The war between Ukraine and Russia, he said, had a huge impact.
“The whole world is now facing a tense situation, just in Europe, which is said to be the most developed country, the most democratic country, just in Europe there has been a terrible war, the war has been going on for more than year between Ukraine and Russia,” Prabowo said in South Jakarta on Sunday (28/5/2023).
Prabowo said that from this war about 100,000 more Russian soldiers died. In fact, he continued, the impact was far more severe for the Ukrainian military.
Prabowo then imagined that this event would occur in Indonesia. According to him, it is possible that within 4 years the Indonesian army will no longer exist. For this, he recalled the dangers of war for the country.
“Russian soldiers alone are estimated to have died over 100,000 in a year, Russian soldiers. It is said that the Ukrainian army would be more than that, even though the population of Russia is probably 1/3 of the population of Indonesia Additionally, Ukraine’s population is probably 1/10 of Indonesia’s, Prabowo said.
“Brothers and sisters, we can imagine the war there, let’s say the Indonesian army now has 400,000 people, if 100,000 die in 4 years, our army will be finished. If 100,000 die in one year, in 4 years , our army will be finished,” he continued.
Prabowo then explained the impact of war on life in the world. He gave the example of the wars in Russia and Ukraine which have driven up the price of certain foodstuffs.
“We have to imagine the impact of the war there which he said thousands of kilos had affected our lives around the world, why? Because Ukraine and Russia produce 30% of the world’s wheat, why also because Russia, Belarus also have sources for fertilizers, if the fertilizer is difficult, it is difficult for our farmers to plant,” Prabowo said.
The Bacapres of the Gerindra party said the war would have an impact on rising food prices. Nevertheless, he is grateful that under the leadership of President Joko Widodo these challenges can be overcome.
“Food prices will go up, why? Because Russia is also one of the biggest producers of fuel. To overcome the economy to overcome COVID,” Prabowo explained.
“And it is because our belief is that because our government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo is able to be with the people, with all the components of our people, we are able to work together, we are able to ‘being compact, we are able to be peaceful, we are able to get along,’ he said.
Learn more on the next page
Watch Seconds Morning live:
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-6780008/prabowo-tegaskan-lagi-keputusannya-benar-gabung-pemerintah-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US still expects Sweden to join NATO in July despite Erdogan’s comments
- Boris Johnson fumbles Trump’s playbook – POLITICO
- Prabowo reaffirms his good decision to join the government of Jokowi
- Back! Nasty! Back!: Newburyport Girls’ Tennis Takes Back the Throne, Wins Second Consecutive Division 3 State Championship | Sport
- Savannah Chrisley in Mini Dress Proves She’s a ‘Lovely Person’
- Reminder – it’s a holiday in the United States today – Cash Stock Markets, Bonds Closed. Globex open on Sundays.
- Can artists protect their work from AI? – BBC News
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the Bay Area of California – Forexlive
- Chinese university students tested to understand Xi’s nationalist creed
- UK weather alert as thunderstorm lasts 6 hours, sparking major flooding
- US Open 2023: The simple, ugly truth about why this US Open is so quiet | Golf News and Tour Information
- Johnny Depp exudes rock star cool at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands with his band Hollywood Vampires