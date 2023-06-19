Boris Johnson fumbles Trump’s playbook – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON ‘Britain Trump’ may have a long wait on his hands if he is going to stage the kind of comeback the former US president has dreamed of.

Boris Johnson’s exit did nothing to discourage comparisons to his outbursts at lawmakers’ ‘kangaroo court’ whose verdict sealed his fate, condemning the committee that tried him for lying to parliament as a witch hunt seeking revenge for Brexit.

But while Monday’s debate in the Commons over the committee’s findings could have presented a critical moment, with MPs forced to decide whether or not to condemn or support their former leader, it was instead deflated as Johnson has told his loyal supporters on Friday not to bother to oppose the verdict. Johnson himself, the Sunday Times reportedwill spend the day celebrating his 59th birthday away in Oxfordshire.

As Donald Trump continues the martyrdom tale at every available opportunity, for now at least, Johnson is dodging the tests of his popularity and biding his time.

Unfortunately for Johnson, polls suggest he’s not that popular.

James Johnson, director of JL Partners, which conducts polls on both sides of the Atlantic, described the respective positions of the two leaders as very different, with 40% supporting Trump despite everything. By comparison, Johnson only commands the support of about 15-18% of the population.

Perhaps most crucially, the pollster added: Trump has almost become a form of identity for many Republicans. If you support Trump, then you stand up to liberals, you stand up to what is wrong with society. I don’t think Boris takes on something as totemic as that.

A Tory MP in a seat where Johnson remains popular said he had only received one email regarding the party’s so-called report, suggesting that while some voters may not care much about his misconduct, nor are they asking for him to return.

Without a wave of support among voters, few within his own party in Westminster came to his defense either.

I’m done with this drama. There’s no way I’m going back, said a Tory minister over the weekend, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to speak candidly.

For others, the collective shortness of breath is symptomatic of cultural differences across the Atlantic. A British diplomat, previously based in the United States, said that although Trump is still able to stir up the crowds, I think that a little earlier than in America we are fed up and just want people to are silent.

Not so Trumpian

Trump’s flippant anointing on Johnson in 2019, they call it Britain. Trump never rang truer, despite all their shared populist leanings.

Even as he pushed for Brexit, Johnson maintained a liberal streak, unable to get as excited about immigration or spending cuts as many of his colleagues would have liked. His famous rhetoric was rambling and deliberately ridiculous, rather than harassing.

The road back may seem harder for Johnson than for Trump, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try | Leon Neal/Getty Images

However, his resignation marked an abrupt change in tone as he announced his departure with a ferocious attack on the committee that condemned him.

Immediately after, there were signs of an insurrection as two of his close allies, ex-ministers Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, vowed to go down with him.

The full release of the reports sparked further howls of anguish as his supporters tweeted graphics touting that I support Boris, while Conservative Democrat Organization chairman David Campbell Bannerman warned Tory MPs would be deselected if they supported what he called a Stalinist show trial.

But without Trump’s popularity with voters, it proved difficult for Johnson to capitalize on a sense of short-term martyrdom.

Matthew McGregor, a former adviser to Britain’s Labor Party and US Democrats and now CEO of the 38 Degrees campaign group, points out that Trump stole a march by using the primary system to his advantage, but it would be hard for Johnson to stage the whole thing. equivalent takeover of the conservative base and equally difficult to manage as an outsider.

While Johnson could, in theory, stand for election to the House of Commons again, party headquarters would likely have to approve his candidacy, which seems unlikely at this stage.

A Tory MP who was a minister under Johnson said that as far as he has a strategy it is to say you absolutely have to throw everything at it, and some people will stick with you, but the problem with that is that there is a decrease Return.

Never say never

The road back may seem harder for Johnson than for Trump, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

Both men share some temperamental qualities, as admitted by a former Tory cabinet minister who worked closely with Johnson: They both feel that because they have won through thick and thin, their own judgment is infallible .

Their shamelessness is a superpower, McGregor said. The ability to give a damn allows them to do things that other politicians can’t, and that’s pretty powerful.

Guto Harri, who was Johnson’s chief communications officer, claimed this week in the Mail that Johnson told MPs urging him to resign with dignity last year that dignity is a grossly overrated commodity and that I would rather fight to the end.

The conservative parties’ torrid love affair with Johnson has been much longer than Trump’s political career thus far. Johnson may have the stomach for an even longer game.

Rosa Prince contributed reporting.