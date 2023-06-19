US still expects Sweden to join NATO in July despite Erdogan’s comments

US Ambassador to Türkiye expects Sweden to become a member of NATO by the Vilnius summit to be held in July despite recent comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We hope that Sweden can soon become a member of NATO,” said Ambassador Jeffry Flaketold. CNBC Friday. “We fully expect and hope that by the time Vilnius comes… that Sweden will be a member.”

Days earlier, Erdogan said Sweden should not expect NATO membership by the Vilnius summit, saying the Swedish government must do more to curb anti-Turkish protests.

Flake said Stockholm had taken a number of steps to address Ankara’s security concerns, but those steps, which include a new anti-terrorism law, sparked anti-Turkish and anti-NATO protests in Sweden.

Turkey’s main criticism of Sweden is its alleged support for the PKK, a Turkish militant group that Ankara and many Western countries consider a terrorist organization. PKK flags have been spotted at protests in Sweden that Erdogan wants Turkey to suppress.

Hungary has still not approved Sweden’s NATO application and faces pressure from the United States for the delay. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) has suspended the sale of HIMARS rocket systems to Hungary.

“For some time now, I have directly expressed my concerns to the Hungarian government regarding its refusal to advance a vote for Sweden to join NATO,” Risch said in a statement. “The fact that it is June and it still has not been done, I have decided that the sale of new American military equipment to Hungary will be suspended. Hungary should take the necessary measures to allow Sweden to join the alliance, and soon.