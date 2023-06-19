Trump Charges, The Flag, Minneapolis Police, Debt, State Fair, Customer Service





Opinion Editor’s Note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters to the readers online and in print daily. To contribute, click here.

In 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for our country’s highest office after walking down an escalator in Trump Tower. On Tuesday, we saw his vehicle drive down a ramp to an underground garage, leading him to his arraignment (“Trump Is Impeached As Historic Case Begins,” June 14). I am struck by the parallel between these two images of descent.

The former seemed to portend future lows in candidate conduct, such as his blatant invitation to a rival power to get involved in our presidential election (“Russia, if you listen…”). The second appeared to represent the depths reached during and after his presidency, such as his contribution to the events of January 6 and now his indictment on numerous counts convincingly alleging his mishandling and “deliberate withholding” of classified documents, obstruction to justice and other criminal acts.

For me, these two descending slides, one on an escalator, the other in a black car, symbolize the direction that this man took us, and that he would do again if given another chance.

Jim Kaufman, Burnsville

Regarding Nick Akerman’s June 15 opinion reposted online by The New York Times, defending Judge Aileen Cannon for the documentary trial: I will accept most of Akerman’s defense against Cannon. Being nominated by former President Donald Trump does not disqualify her. Neither did his membership in the Federalist Society. He also recognizes her legal credentials, graduating magna cum laude from a top law school, which is great. Then he mentioned his lack of experience (four cases tried in two years). But, when he goes on to say that she should get the “benefit of the doubt” and includes that the judges learn “from episodes like this”, I start to question his reasoning. (Would Akerman feel the same way if she was a judge for his murder trial?)

The real recusal decision, however, is because Cannon gave Trump special treatment last September because he was the former president. From Akerman’s op-ed: A “panel of three 11th Circuit judges, two of whom were also Trump appointees, made it clear that ‘creating a special exception’ for a former president” would go to the contrary to the fundamental principle of our nation that our law applies “to the whole, without regard to number, wealth or rank.” “In other words, the panel chastised her for not applying the law properly and for not treating Trump like any other defendant.” Now consider this: “28 US Code 455: Every judge, judge, or magistrate of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

James Halvorson Farmington

THE FLAG

During a walk recently, I passed a woman who hung an American flag on her door. I wondered if it was a day to hang flags and realized that flag day was June 14th. Then my thoughts became more worrying. Did she suspend her because she thought our justice system could finally stop a man who tore this country apart? Did she have hope? Or did she hang it as a “patriot” in support of the former president who kept top-secret US documents just to feel important?

Am I the only one who has these thoughts when I see a flag in someone’s yard? Not so long ago, we proudly flew our flags as Republicans, Democrats and Independents together as one country. Now I’m wary of hanging my flag. What message could I send? Am I going to alienate some of my neighbors?

If I could ask for one thing, it would be that we return to the day when we can all wave the flag of freedom.

Mary Alice Divine, White Bear Lake

MPLS. POLICE

After the Justice Department made such a damning assessment of the Minneapolis Police Department’s past practice of disregarding laws, including civil rights laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act, Minneapolis has a chance to create a law enforcement agency that would be unique.

Unfortunately, Minneapolis isn’t the only metro area where citizens have had reason to fear those sworn to protect. But maybe we could show the country and the world what a good balance between protecting human rights and arresting criminals is.

Either way, I will continue to exercise my right to dream.

Frederic J. Anderson, Minneapolis

DEBT CRISIS

Yes, with a thrilling photo finish, the debt ceiling crisis was narrowly avoided. I approve of the bipartisan solution they have reached. Applause, applause. But that process dominated the session for six months, to the detriment of attention to other critical policy concerns. Climate change, immigration, foreign policy and other important issues have once again been neglected. We don’t have time to waste on an issue like the debt ceiling. It should not be debated. Regular congressional processes should determine budget priorities. Both sides deserve criticism for the choices they made that exacerbated the debt problem. But the media celebrated the ultimate resolution of the crisis, not to mention the crucial time lost in the process. Please let your officials know that time is running out and you want them to address priority issues with deliberate speed. Watch how Congress spends its time and how it spends your money. The clock is turning.

Janet Mitchell, Northfield

THE STATE FAIR

The Minnesota State Fair made a handsome 15% profit last year on revenue of $65 million, but still opted to raise daily ticket prices another dollar to $18 for the fair in this year (“State Fair’s profitable 2022 is a ‘relief'”, June 14). I’ve witnessed most of my eight decades of life, starting in the 1940s when the bottomless cup of milk was a dime and everything else much lower. Sure, inflation has taken its toll, but perhaps the fair could at least share some of that “relief” with those who attend the fair more than once.

There should be incentives to attend the fair repeatedly, as the fair also earns money from vendors, shows, and rides. This would encourage multiple visits and much more spending as patrons return for more shows, meals, and evening rides. There is too much to see and do to try to do it in one day. A suggestion would be to swipe discounted tickets, for example, a one-day ticket is $18, a two-day ticket might be $24, a three-day ticket might be $30, and every day might be $36. Individuals and families could better afford to see it all, and attendance records would explode. Everyone wins!

Michael Tillemans, Minneapolis

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Customer service is dead! Rest in peace.

All the managers are in their twenties.

No one knows how to use a landline to call a taxi. Taxi drivers don’t know the city. They have no sense of direction. They can’t break a 20.

Good morning? Good morning?! GOOD MORNING?! Can anyone hear me?

Customer service is a plethora of “menu options”. Listen carefully as they have changed recently.

Mousse. Rinse. Repeat.

May God help us all.

James Patrick O’Connell, Minneapolis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/readers-write-trump-charges-the-flag-minneapolis-police-debt-the-state-fair-customer-service/600283616/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos