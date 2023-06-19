Sunak set to skip debate over Boris Johnson’s damning partygate report | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak is set to skip a debate over the damning report which found Boris Johnson lied about Partygate amid anger over a recently released video. The Privileges Committee Findings motion comes as Scotland Yard considers the images of a 2020 Christmas gathering at the Conservative Party headquarters. Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove, who has apologized for the video showing Tory staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions, will also abstain in a vote in the Commons today (Monday June 19). He said it was up to individual MPs to decide their own course of action on the committee’s findings, leaving the door open for other Tories to follow suit and potentially avoid voting. Whether or not a vote on the report takes place, which is the former prime minister’s birthday, depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report. READ MORE: Michael Gove cryptically digs into Boris Johnson with sly Brexit joke

The former prime minister urged his allies not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions had no practical effect, although critics say the level of support for him would have been low anyway. Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but Mr Johnson’s allies have warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain candidates in the next election if they support the motion. Backbencher Bill Cash, writing in the Sunday Telegraphsaid he would stand to vote against the conclusions, citing the historic achievements of former prime ministers. But with at least three potentially damaging by-elections looming following the resignations of Mr Johnson, Nigel Adams and David Warburton, many may decide instead to spend the day getting into the campaign trail. No 10 declined to say whether the Prime Minister will turn up to support the report, but he will welcome a foreign leader to Downing Street which could give him an excuse not to take part.

The Times and The Telegraph newspapers report that he is not expected to vote on the committee’s findings. In a scathing 108-page report, the cross-party group of MPs recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson’s repeated contempt of Parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned. He also says he should be denied the parliamentary pass usually given to former MPs. The former Tory leader dismissed the committee’s findings, which he likened to a kangaroo court, as citing attacks of bias that led him to recommend a harsher punishment for him. If the report is unopposed, it could simply be approved by the House of Commons. The sanctions proposed by the majority Conservative committee are expected to pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists expected to oppose the report’s findings.

The debate comes after the sunday mirror obtained video appearing to show Tory staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions at the height of the pandemic. Footage from the event, which happened when indoor socializing was banned and people across the country were separated from family and friends, is yet another setback for Ms. Sunaks to abandon the legacy of his predecessor. He also renewed accusations from opposition parties that the Prime Minister is weak for not stepping in on the honors of Mr Johnson’s resignation. Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who received a peerage and OBE respectively, attended the rally. Mr Gove told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that the couple should not be stripped of their honors because the rules allow outgoing prime ministers to make such appointments.

The Metropolitan Police, who had previously investigated the gathering and said there was insufficient evidence to refute the version of events provided by the participants, said they were looking at the video. A force spokesman said: We are aware of the footage and are considering it. CCHQ said formal disciplinary action had been taken against four staff members, who had been seconded to Mr Baileys’ mayoral campaign, following the unauthorized event. Mr Bailey is said to have left the rally when the video was taken and has already apologized for his involvement.

