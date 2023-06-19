Ukraine Abandoned Peace Deal, Putin Says While Displaying Documents | SHOW





Russian President Vladimir Putin first showed a document proving Ukraine backtracked on a peace deal in March 2022. Putin said Ukraine’s U-turn was apparently due to support from the ‘West. He was addressing a delegation of African leaders in St. Petersburg. What did African leaders expect? Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday June 17 gave African leaders seeking to mediate the ongoing war in Ukraine a list of reasons why he believed many of their proposals were flawed. Putin was meeting with leaders from Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Republic of Congo, Comoros and South Africa. They met President Zelenskyy in Kyiv before traveling to Russia. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a 10-point peace proposal or “African Initiative” to the Russian President. “kyiv authorities threw everything in the dump of history” Putin said that Russia has never refused talks with the Ukrainian side or rejected negotiations. Notably, Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey in March 2022, which ultimately failed. Talking points and details of the negotiations, which also included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have not been made public. At the recent meeting with African leaders, Putin for the first time presented the draft agreement, which he claimed Ukraine wanted to keep confidential. Full video of Russian President Putin explaining how Ukraine signed a peace deal with Russia only to abandon it after Russia met conditions for troop withdrawal from Kyiv. +pic.twitter.com/NE0y8rSGBq The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) June 17, 2023 The draft treaty was signed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Istanbul talks. Called the “Treaty of Permanent Neutrality and Security Guarantees of Ukraine,” it had 18 articles and other addenda related to armed forces and military deployment, Putin said. In accordance with the treaty, Russia had promised to withdraw from kyiv. However, when Russia withdrew from Kyiv, Kyiv officials refused to stick to the treaty. Kiev authorities, in the same way as landlords usually do, threw everything into the history dump, the Russian president said. Putin made similar statements during his speech at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which was attended by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The United Arab Emirates is the special guest country of SPIEF 2023. Has the West blocked peace in Ukraine? Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during the Raisina 2023 dialogue in New Delhi claims that President Zelensky had signed a decree prohibiting Ukraine from negotiating with Russia until Putin was in power. Russia claims that the West, led by the United States and NATO, does not want serious peace negotiations in Ukraine. Interestingly, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow in March 2022 to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. According to Bennett, Putin also agreed not to demand Ukraine’s disarmament and that same weekend Zelenskyy abandoned his push for Ukraine to join NATO. However, ceasefire negotiations were stalled by the West when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suddenly appeared in Kiev with announcements of additional military aid for Ukraine. This is believed to have scuttled ongoing peace negotiations. The Ukrainian delegation no longer showed up for negotiations after Johnson’s visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/ukraine-abandoned-peace-agreement-says-putin-while-flaunting-documents-watch-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos